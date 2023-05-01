The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and Minnesota IT Services have selected conservation technology company S3 as the vendor to build a modern electronic licensing system to serve the state’s anglers, boaters, hunters and recreational vehicle owners.

“This is an important and exciting milestone toward making it easier for all Minnesotans who already buy licenses for their outdoor pursuits and those who would like to try something new,” said DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “The new licensing system will modernize DNR’s ability to connect Minnesotans with the information and services they need so they can get outside and enjoy our exceptional lands and waters.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments