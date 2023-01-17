Recent heavy snowfall has made for excellent snowmobiling conditions throughout the state, so the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources wants to remind eager riders to make safety a priority.

“Opportunities to ride snowmobiles are entirely dependent upon the weather, and in years when there’s a lot of snow, like this year, we see an uptick in riders,” said Capt. Jon Paurus, DNR Enforcement education program coordinator. “It’s imperative that anyone who plans to head out makes good decisions and keeps safety at the top of their mind.”

