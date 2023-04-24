More than 13,000 volunteers helped the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources do everything from monitoring rainfall levels to clearing trails, according to the 2022 annual DNR volunteer report.

“Minnesotans benefit in countless ways because of DNR’s thousands of volunteers,” DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said. “I am so grateful they give their time in service to our natural resources and outdoor recreation opportunities.”

