CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports the ice continues to slowly thicken. More ATVs were seen venturing out, but caution still is advised. A TIP call of a hunter possibly hunting deer out of season turned out to be a legal porcupine hunter. Mathy also responded to a report of a hunter pointing their rifle at oncoming traffic. Evidence of that happening couldn’t be found. A deer-season case was completed and submitted to the county attorney’s office for formal charges of taking an overlimit of deer out of season. Enforcement action was taken for several angling violations and ATV violations.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking ice anglers and small-game hunters. Some lakes around the Remer area have approximately 4 inches of ice on them. Anglers found success on a few small lakes. Enforcement action was taken for taking fish without a license, angling without an angling license in personal possession and taking illegal-length northern pike. Kunst wants to remind anglers to always have their angling license in possession while fishing, and to review angling limits and regulations prior to going out on the lake. Kunst also responded to call of a hunter who fell out of a deer stand.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) had a busy week of checking anglers. McGowan worked the Mississippi River for open-water anglers and Upper Red Lake for ice fishing. He began field training a conservation officer candidate and responded to a vehicle crash. Enforcement action was taken for numerous angling violations.
CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) finished the muzzleloader season with a trespassing case. Best also took enforcement action for no fishing license, commercial bait violations, operating a motor vehicle on a grant-in-aid snowmobile trail, operating a motor vehicle off-trail, and no timber harvest permit. Investigations remain open for baiting, failure to register big game and deer-overlimit complaints.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers and monitored trapping activity. Angler success was good this past week. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in locating spent casings and searched for evidence thrown into the woods by a fleeing suspect. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, allowing illegal youth operation of an ATV and transporting an uncased firearm.
CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) spent the majority of the past week focused on small-game, archery and muzzleloader deer enforcement. She took calls regarding an injured eagle, which turned out to be a hawk, a deer-carcass dump site, and a deer with its head cut off. Wood assisted the Breckenridge Police Department and a North Dakota warden. She also followed up on resource protection notifications issued early last week with the area hydrologist and the soil and water conservation district at a site visit. Other violations included burning prohibited materials and failing to remain with a permitted fire.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) continued to monitor ice conditions around the Alexandria area as weather was warmer for part of last week. Some foot traffic was observed, but extreme caution is emphasized. A few anglers were catching panfish while others found a few walleyes. A deer-carcass dumping case resulted in enforcement action. A detail was worked on Upper Red Lake during the heavy weekend traffic, resulting in numerous fishing, ATV registration and controlled substance citations being issued.
