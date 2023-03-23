CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports area lake conditions have made travel difficult since the fish house removal date. Anglers who had been plowing roads have stopped and back-to-back snow events have made travel difficult. Vinton dealt with fish houses left at public accesses and continues to deal with abandoned shelters on an area lake. Vinton assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with vehicles off the road during poor weather and the local sheriff’s office with an ongoing case on which they had information. Enforcement action was taken for shelters left at a public water access and shelters left after the removal deadline.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders around the Detroit Lakes area. Ice conditions continue to deteriorate in the area and most anglers were fighting deep snow and slush on lakes to find fish. Some anglers were able to find fish, but most were struggling as most areas are only accessible by long walks or tracked vehicles. Snowmobile trails are in good condition and riders continue to enjoy the longer season. Swedberg also spent time working on cases from the previous year’s deer season.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports that cold weather and high winds hampered outdoor activities for most of the week. When the weather allowed, it was fun to see several youth anglers out with their parents finding success catching panfish. Enforcement action was taken for angling and snowmobile violations.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling and snowmobile enforcement. In addition, time was spent maintaining station equipment, completing online training, and following up on open investigations. Anglers are reminded that ice shelters in the northern one-third of the state must be removed by the end of the day on March 20.
CO Corey Sura (Remer) helped 14 new students from the Remer area pass and obtain their snowmobile safety certificates this week. Area trails were patrolled and remain in overall good condition. Violations encountered included snowmobiles with unlawful muffler/exhaust, expired ATV and snowmobile registration, and fishing without a valid license.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes and marked fish houses that remain on the lakes. Anglers are reminded to pick up their garbage when pulling houses off the lake. Time was spent patrolling snowmobile and cross-country ski trails. A detail was worked on Lake of the Woods.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.