Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 20, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports area lake conditions have made travel difficult since the fish house removal date. Anglers who had been plowing roads have stopped and back-to-back snow events have made travel difficult. Vinton dealt with fish houses left at public accesses and continues to deal with abandoned shelters on an area lake. Vinton assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with vehicles off the road during poor weather and the local sheriff’s office with an ongoing case on which they had information. Enforcement action was taken for shelters left at a public water access and shelters left after the removal deadline.

