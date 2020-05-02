Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 27, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Aaron Larson (Baudette West) worked angling and fire enforcement. Larson worked the beginning of the sturgeon harvest season on the Rainy River. He also assisted other law enforcement agencies and EMS with an ATV accident involving a three-wheeler and its operator. Larson maneuvered his squad down a muddy, rutted out minimum-maintenance road in the forest to retrieve the injured ATV operator. He carefully transported the injured operator on a stretcher in the bed of his squad with the assistance of EMS and other law enforcement personnel back to the main road where EMS was waiting with the ambulance for transport to the hospital.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working spring fish-run activity, ATV enforcement and spring beaver-trapping activity throughout the past week. Regas reports the warm weather has caused the ice conditions to deteriorate on area lakes. Time was spent handling reports of a variety of incidentally caught wildlife during spring beaver trapping. Regas also worked a district fire enforcement detail. Regas reports while working spring fish-run activity on the Tamarack River with CO Prachar, they found a deceased pelican floating in the river. Further investigation into the cause of death of the pelican was soon apparent and more than it could swallow. The officers found a 25- or 26-inch walleye still in the pelican’s bill. The walleye was still alive. The officers were able to release the walleye to continue its spawning run up the Tamarack River. Violations encountered and addressed this past week include failure to move traps at the close of the applicable season and failure to obtain a burning a permit.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports the ice on most area lakes will soon be gone and a few are completely ice-free. Turkey hunters and traps were checked. Many ATVs were seen. Mathy took a call about two eagles that were stuck together. They eventually separated themselves without assistance. Enforcement action was taken for taking bass in the closed season, allowing illegal operation of ATVs by juveniles, driving on closed state forest roads, unregistered ATV, operating an OHM in the road right of way, operating an ATV on a roadway, and fire violations.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports the warm weather has brought both anglers and fish into the tributaries up and down the shore. This observation was highlighted by Hill witnessing a 13-year-old angler almost professionally land a nice-sized steelhead. The fish was photographed and was carefully released, almost as if the angler has been doing it for decades. Hill assisted multiple agencies in responding to a grass and structure fire in Hovland. ATVs were out in force and a few violations were addressed. A reminder to make sure machines are registered and ATV laws and ordinances are brushed up on. Station equipment maintenance was completed on multiple patrol vehicles.
CO Chelsey Best (Crosslake) spent the past week enforcing ATV, fishing, trapping, forest closure and fire ban activity. Enforcement action was taken for untagged traps. Investigations also began for illegal fill in public waters, operating an unauthorized vehicle on a snowmobile trail and causing damage, as well as an egregious case of lake erosion. Best had located two illegal hydro-jet devices, meant to clear the area of unwanted vegetation that had been running for days or possibly weeks. Once the damage can be evaluated, enforcement action will be taken.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked anglers, turkey hunters, and boaters. She investigated a report of a wantonly wasted turkey and various fishing violations. She also received calls of otters accidentally caught in beaver traps.
