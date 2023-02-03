CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) completed a background investigation of a CO applicant. Some time was spent checking snowmobile trails and anglers. The bite remains pretty slow. Mathy also assisted a trapper with releasing an accidentally caught wild animal from a trap. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports attending training and checking snowmobilers and anglers. Angling activity is high on local lakes, but cold weather is impacting angler success. Some enforcement activity consisted of storing/abandoning an ice shelter at public access, no license in possession, unattended lines, unmarked/improperly marked shelter, and no shelter license.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to focus on ice fishing and snowmobiling activity. Fishing success slowed way down with the recent cold snap. Snowmobilers who dressed appropriately and were willing to brave the weather found that the trails were in great shape and had very few users.
CO Andrew Ladzinski (Pine River) conducted snowmobile patrols on the Whitefish Chain and local lakes in the Backus area. A detail was worked with other local officers for Brainerd Ice Fishing Extravaganza on Gull Lake. Multiple unattended-line violations were addressed. Training was attended in Duluth at the U.S. Border Patrol station.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working angling activity on area lakes and patrolling area snowmobile trails. The new snow improved the trail conditions throughout the area and snowmobile enthusiasts were out on the trails in spite of the mercury dropping below zero over the weekend. Regas worked a trail speed enforcement detail with CO Hutchins monitoring snowmobile activity. Overall, the compliance was great with very few violations encountered. Regas registered furs for trappers unable to attend the fur registration. Violations encountered and addressed this week included multiple anglers angling without a license.
CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked area lakes for fishing activity. Osborne found that getting around on area lakes was difficult unless roads have been plowed. Fish house-related violations were common throughout the week. Please have identification displayed on fish houses and purchase your shelter license.
