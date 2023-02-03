Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 30, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) completed a background investigation of a CO applicant. Some time was spent checking snowmobile trails and anglers. The bite remains pretty slow. Mathy also assisted a trapper with releasing an accidentally caught wild animal from a trap. Enforcement action was taken for angling violations.

