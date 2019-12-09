Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 2. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked on open deer-season cases. Ice fishing was checked in the area. Lake ice thickness is extremely variable with open water showing on many lakes where there was once ice. Some anglers are walking out on foot and finding up to 8 inches on shallow-water lakes that froze early. Safety precautions should be taken if venturing out on the ice. Recent heavy snowfall in the area will prevent the ice from getting thicker for the foreseeable future.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) and COC Mikeena Mattson worked muzzleloader deer hunting, trapping activity, ORV activity, snowmobile activity, and fishing activity. Hunting and fishing activity was lower due to weather conditions. Enforcement action was taken for possessing and transporting a protected animal without a permit and failure to display current snowmobile registration.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent time monitoring a variety of outdoor activities. Some anglers in the area found a decent crappie bite, making for a good start to the ice-fishing season. Several nuisance-animal calls were fielded and handled throughout the past week.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) spent much of the past week following up on open deer-season cases. Help is wanted in identifying the hunter(s) responsible for shooting two deer in the same location in McCarthy Beach State Park on the last day of the firearms deer season. The deer were loaded up in a hurry. Please call the TIP line or Bozovsky directly. A snowstorm brought out the first snowmobilers of the season. It took Bozovsky only about a minute after leaving the office to find the first violation. Trappers are reminded to read the regulations book as a report of trappers targeting fishers, martens and bobcats was handled. The season doesn’t open until Dec. 21. Enforcement action was taken on various deer-hunting and snowmobile violations.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked angling activity on area lakes. More activity has been observed as ice conditions continue to improve. Caution is advised as ice conditions vary greatly with some open water in some areas. He began Step 4 field training with COC Kunst. They worked the Remer station so Kunst could get a feel for where things are in her future work station. They spent an afternoon on Red Lake and observed several limits of walleyes. Vollbrecht issued wildlife-possession permits and completed investigations from the firearms deer season.
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports fishing is well underway on Upper Red Lake. Check with local resorts prior to venturing out. An ATV and equipment went through the ice on Saturday night, and there are areas of open water. Enforcement action was taken for angling with an extra line, expired ATV registration, and possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.
