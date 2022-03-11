Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 7, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time tracking down a sick moose in coordination with the Wildlife Section over the week. The event started with a complaint of a “stand-offish” moose challenging a vehicle while the driver was commuting during the early morning hours. A day later, Zavodnik received another complaint in the general vicinity of a logger returning to his personal truck in the afternoon, only to find it heavily damaged by a moose. Wildlife and a neighboring CO were able to locate the sick animal, euthanize it, and obtain samples for the Wildlife Health Program to study the cause of its abnormal behavior. Zavodnik also handled several nuisance-animal calls.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) worked area snowmobile trails and fishing activity. Many snowmobilers were seen, and most were law-abiding. Trail conditions remain fair, with trails near roads suffering from warm conditions. Fishing was very poor through most of the county, with most anglers reporting that they were struggling to get a single bite. Enforcement action for the week included no angling license, operating an unregistered snowmobile, operating a snowmobile with a modified muffler, and speeding on a snowmobile.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity over the past week with many people venturing out on area lakes. The ice is as thick as it has been all winter but now contains mass amounts of slush in areas, making movement tough for even full-sized trucks. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license in possession and failing to display a shelter license on a permanent ice shelter.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spoke with several people who were battling the slush trying to remove their fish shelters before the upcoming deadline. Snowmobile trails remain in good condition but are starting to show wear in some spots with the recent warm weather.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) monitored snowmobile activity, checked anglers, and answered fishing related questions. An angler on Lake Winnibigoshish was found fishing for walleyes after the season for walleyes closed. His fish were seized and enforcement action was taken. Snowmobilers were contacted on trails. Enforcement action was taken for operating a snowmobile with 2015 registration and no snowmobile safety training.
CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) worked remote trout lakes and patrolled snowmobile trails. He instructed a snowmobile safety field day in Grand Marais. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile and angling violations.
