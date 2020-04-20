Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 13, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports ice conditions have become mostly unfishable as the ice has pulled from the shorelines and smaller lakes have begun to open. Vinton and RTO Greg Oldakowski attempted to rescue an eagle that had entangled itself in old slough grass. The eagle’s foot was wrapped so tightly that it took the assistance of a veterinarian tech with the Lakeland Animal Hospital in Perham nearly 20 minutes to cut it free. Unfortunately, once blood flow was returned to the eagle’s foot the bird died from its ordeal. The fish run is getting off to a slow start as temperatures swing.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports ice has receded from shorelines and ice fishing has ended. State forest areas were monitored and enforcement action was taken for operating motor vehicles on closed forest roads. An aquatic plant removal case was investigated. A complaint of a dead swan was investigated. There were no signs that it was illegally taken. Work continues on Bear Committee items and some time was spent checking beaver traps.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time working OHV and angling enforcement over the past week. A sharp increase in ATV activity has been observed around the area, attributing this to warmer weather as well as schools being closed for the time being. Zavodnik wants to remind all OHV operators to once again become familiar with the regulations including but not limited to age requirements, prohibited areas of travel, and registration. Time was also spent on the Rainy River during the weekend. Angling activity was sparse and those who were checked reported a slow bite. Zavodnik and CO Aaron Larson recovered an unmanned boat that was observed floating down the river early Saturday morning. The partially submerged boat was successfully brought ashore and the owner was notified. Enforcement action taken over the week included a variety of OHV violations, unattended line, expired watercraft registration, license violations, and illegal transport of fish.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ATV activity with many youth and adults out and about trying to enjoy the weather while being cooped up at home. Remember youth under 18 need to have helmets on while operating on public lands.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports contacting many state park-goers throughout the week. Vehicle pass compliance was very poor and multiple enforcement contacts were made. Dozens of cars made U-turns out of the park when they observed Hill at the front gate, thus avoiding paying the state park fee. A reminder: vehicle passes purchased at state parks go to fund a host of beneficial DNR-related activities. Anglers were also contacted trying their luck at various tributaries up and down the shore. The elusive steelhead definitely lived up to their name this past week. Enforcement action included illegal tackle, no angling license, and no trout stamp. Hill also tended to boat maintenance as the open-water season is right around the corner.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) monitored ice-out and angling activity. Guida worked an assignment with another CO monitoring public water accesses and river activity. Guida worked with a local trapper and had an accidentally caught otter processed to donate to the MTA Fur Project. The proceeds from the sale of the fur will help educate and introduce new trappers to fur-taking and population control.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) spent time checking ice anglers and trappers throughout the past week. Local ice conditions are very poor and some small lakes are starting to open. He also spent time prepping station patrol watercraft for the upcoming open-water season.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) patrolled the Foot Hills State Forest area, which is closed to all motor vehicle traffic. Most area lakes have open water and spring angling activity is underway. He also investigated damage to property in the Backus area.
CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports checking area lakes for fishing activity, as there was more open water this past week. He picked up some incidental animals that were caught while trapping. Many outdoor law-related questions were answered. Fitzgerald patrolled the SRA for park passes and other park violations. Please remember you can purchase a park pass online on our DNR website. ATV activity was monitored and a call of a dead deer was investigated.
CO Bob Mlynar (Aitkin) worked trapping, fish run and ATV activity. A non-permitted fire was addressed along with a call of eagles hanging from a white pine with talons locked. Time was also spent on a riprap case and two wetland cases.
CO Caleb Silgjord (Sauk Centre) spent time during the past week monitoring the spring fish run in the area. Many bowfishers were seen out on the water after dark. Some were having some success, but colder weather seemed to push the rough fish back out to deeper waters. A complaint of a cabin owner using a leaf blower to push a large amount of leaves into a lake was investigated, with enforcement action being taken. ATV issues were addressed throughout the week and an OHM operator was stopped for operating on public roadways.
CO James Fogarty (Prior Lake) took a complaint of someone attempting to snag spawning walleyes in a creek near Prior Lake. Upon arrival, two males were found using lures with treble hooks attempting to snag fish. After dealing with the two snagging anglers, a male driving by stopped and asked Fogarty and a Scott County deputy how to acquire a pistol carry permit. Due to the overpowering odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, the officers asked the male to exit his vehicle. Upon further investigation, a felony amount of marijuana was located in the vehicle. Fogarty fielded a couple complaints of target shooting at WMAs. Education and enforcement action was taken for snagging fish, angling without a license, failure to display ATV registration, and target shooting in a WMA.
