Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 24. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports working snowmobile and angling activity on special regulation lakes throughout the past week. Regas investigated a report of a dead moose that was found on an area snowmobile trail. The moose appeared to have died from natural causes or disease. The information was forwarded to the area Wildlife office. Time was spent patrolling area trails and working a snowmobile enforcement detail with neighboring COs Patten and Van Ash as snowmobile enthusiasts continue to enjoy excellent trail conditions throughout the area. Violations encountered and addressed included snowmobiles speeding, expired snowmobile registration and snowmobiles trespassing.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent the past week working snowmobilers and the end of the fishing season. Lots of sleds were out but conditions quickly deteriorated with temperatures around 40 degrees and high sun. A detail was worked on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods with other COs where walleyes were on the minds of anglers. Violations were many and far-ranging, but one specific group of 13 anglers all received citations for being many, many fish over their limit. Lots of young anglers were contacted out in the warm, sunny weather with smiles after catching walleyes themselves.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent the majority of the week assisting an out-of-state conservation officer investigating a possible big-game violation. He also wrapped up a case from the previous archery season. During the investigation, the person was fairly forthcoming about the violation, and admitted to being “guilty as sin.” Enforcement action was taken, including an eight-point set of antlers being seized. With warm weather hitting much of the region, the snowmobile trails stayed in reasonably good shape. Speed was still the most common violation on the trails, but Zavodnik also observed the vast majority obeying the speed limit.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and snowmobile riders, handled a complaint of someone intentionally blocking a public access with plowed snow, and worked snowmobiles and lake trout anglers in the Ely and Tower stations. Most folks aren’t happy when they receive a citation, but one snowmobile rider was so upset that upon his exit he nearly tipped his snowmobile over twice. Enforcement action was taken for no trout stamp, unattended lines, being more than 200 feet from a tip up, blocking a public access, fish house violations, transporting a loaded/uncased handgun, littering, ATV violations, and snowmobile violations consisting primarily of registration and speed.
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) assisted the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Rescue Squad after a hiker had gotten turned around and could not locate the path on the Bass Lake Trail north of Ely. Fortunately, the hiker stayed put after making the emergency call and conservation officers and U.S. Border Patrol agents located them quickly. Violations included excessive snowmobile speed, operating an unregistered snowmobile, and unmarked fish house.
