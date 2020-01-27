Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 21. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) patrolled area snowmobile and cross country ski trails. Angling activity is limited due to deep snow and slush on area lakes. He worked a day on Upper Red Lake and found most resorts pulling off fish houses ahead of the forecasted storm. Time was spent working the vacant Walker and Lake George stations. Area snowmobile trails are in excellent condition.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued to check anglers and snowmobile riders. Access to lakes remains difficult with another 10 inches of snow received in the area this past week. The ice depth is holding steady with little increases. Slush on lakes will increase with upcoming warmer forecasted weather. Snowmobile trails are in great shape. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile and angling violations.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking anglers and spear houses on many lakes in her station and continued to familiarize herself with her area of responsibility. An incidental fisher call was handled this past week as well. Kunst also took advantage of the snow storm by riding the snowmobile trails in the Remer area and working snowmobile enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for failure to display valid registration, failure to renew registration and failure to transfer title of snowmobile.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, snowmobile riders, and the winter trout opener. Trout anglers were greeted with about 9 inches of new snow on the opener, which resulted in fewer anglers than usual. Some trout lakes had no anglers, but others checked had some fine rainbow trout brought to the ice. Enforcement action was taken for a traffic violation and angling and snowmobile violations.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports heavy snow fell over the weekend in the area. Lake conditions (heavy snow and slush) make travel conditions very poor with little activity noted. The trout opener on remote lakes accessed by snowmobile was a non-event – no angling activity was noted. The yearly problem of displaying snowmobile registration continues. Tickets continue to be issued to address this.
CO Aaron Larson (Baudette West) worked trapping, snowmobile, and angling enforcement. Violations included angling with extra lines, no angling license in possession, unattended lines, failure to display dark house/shelter license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of an overlimit of walleyes/sauger.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) spent a majority of the week checking anglers and monitoring snowmobile activity. The snowmobile trails in the area are in very good condition with the addition of the last snowfall. Although the heavy snowfall and high winds made for a slow start to the trout season, several hardy anglers were observed doing fairly well with some nice trout in their buckets.
