Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 6, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked deer hunting, trapping, and early ice fishing. Hunting activity has slowed down over the last week, but a few late-season hunters are still out. Ice conditions have deteriorated significantly over the past week in the area with the higher temperatures. Cross notes there is still open water on many of the smaller lakes in the area as well.
CO Mathy (Cass Lake) reports ice conditions didn’t improve much due to recent mild weather. Anglers were finding some select locations with up to 6 inches of ice. However, some spots that had ice opened back up. Snowfall will greatly slow down the ice creation, creating uneven and large areas of unsafe ice conditions for the foreseeable future. Some trappers were checked and Bear Committee items were also worked on.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking grouse hunters and trappers throughout the week. She received calls in regards to trespassing and deer-possession permits. The warm weather is causing most lakes in the area to not have ice that’s safe enough to fish on yet.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) took deer-dumping, trespassing, and early fishing complaints. A warrant arrest was made on an ice angler who did not know he had a warrant. A fish house fell through the ice on an area lake, underscoring safety concerns for those who continue to venture out on thin ice. Starr would like to remind early ice anglers to carry safety gear, rope, and PFDs to avoid death. Angler checks have revealed an extreme lack of safety items.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) worked on open trapping and muzzleloader investigations. She checked ice conditions and a few anglers. Dumping cases were also investigated.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling, small-game, and muzzleloader-deer activity. In addition, time was spent responding to calls and registering furbearers for trappers who were unable to make the upcoming registration dates. Violations encountered included angling with extra lines, allowing dogs to chase deer, and trespassing.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) spent time on small-game and muzzleloader-hunting activity, with checks performed. Ice angling activity was monitored with ice conditions continuing to vary. A complaint of possible trespass was investigated. Information was provided about hunting regulations. A complaint of a dead swan was received. WMAs and waterfowl production areas were monitored for activity. Follow up on open cases was conducted.
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports a lot of fishing pressure on Upper Red Lake. He worked with other officers on the lake in response to the high numbers of anglers coming to the lake. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of walleyes, angling with no license, no angling license in possession and possession of a controlled substance. Prachar learned of an ATV rider who found open water in a wide separation in the ice. All people involved made it out safely. Always remember that ice is never 100 percent safe. Take precautions when on the ice no matter what your mode of travel is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.