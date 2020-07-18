Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 13, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters, state park enforcement, and an ATV complaint. Bozovsky received multiple PWC complaints of individuals operating PWCs while lying down, on their phone, and operating the throttle with their feet. The latter nearly struck another watercraft. Enforcement action was taken for operating an ATV in a state park, and ATV, PWC and boating violations.
CO Sarah Grell (Grand Rapids) followed up on a few cases she has been investigating involving the illegal taking of a turtle, a found canoe on the river, and a private land trespass issue. She also worked angling and ATV activity.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked a mix of ATV, boating and fishing activity. Follow-up work was done on a variety of complaints including litter that was left at a public access. Several violations were addressed including operating an ATV on a bike path and on a state highway.
CO Tim Collette (Brainerd West) spent time patrolling area lakes enforcing recreational boating laws and checking anglers. The No. 1 boating complaint continues to be wake board boats not being responsible for their wakes. Shoreline erosion and damage to equipment tied to docks are the major complaints. Collette also worked high-use ATV areas in the Foothills State Forest area and assisted with a work detail in the Outing/Remer area.
CO Gregory Verkuilen (Garrison) checked lake activity where the aquatic vegetation is getting lush and labor intensive to remove from trailers. Warm water is equating to more water recreation and associated complaints like harassing loons and late PWC operation. Verkuilen also worked ATV traffic and addressed bear damage complaints.
CO Randy Posner (Staples) worked on fishing enforcement this past week. The sunfish, crappies and bass have been the most productive for anglers on area lakes. He worked on boating enforcement issues this past week. Complaints of PWCs chasing loons and careless operation of wakeboard boats received some enforcement time. Violations observed were no fishing license and expired registration. Complaints included bears damaging bird feeders, and possibly taking a newborn calf.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week following up on cases from the busy Fourth of July weekend. Time was spent contacting boat owners about registration issues, following up on aquatic plant violations and zebra mussel violations reported by local inspectors. Other time was also spent doing equipment maintenance and completing training.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the past week monitoring angling and boat and water activity. Calls from the public included complaints about fan boats, nuisance-beaver problems, and public water concerns. Landmark also investigated reports of violations in Maplewood State Park. Enforcement action was taken for fireworks in a state park and other miscellaneous camping violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.