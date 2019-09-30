Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Sept., 23. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) assisted CO Benjamin on a complaint of illegal activity by a fishing guide and commercial fish packer. Duck hunters were checked on the Thief Lake and Roseau River WMAs. Duck hunting violations for the week include failure to retrieve ducks, hunting with an unplugged shotgun, transporting a loaded firearm, no federal stamp, and operating a motor vehicle in a prohibited area.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) worked the waterfowl opener as well as small game hunting and angling activity throughout the past week. Time was spent wrapping up a pre-employment background investigation and hosting a DNR safety program instructor banquet for the area instructor group. Enforcement action for the week included hunting license/stamp violations and transporting zebra mussels and aquatic macrophytes. Regas reminds boaters and anglers to use due diligence inspecting and removing invasive species and aquatic macrophytes (weeds) from boats, trailers and equipment whenever removing them from the lake or water.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling and boating activity and performed AIS checks. Areas were worked for small game and archery hunting activity. Warren worked the waterfowl opening weekend. Most hunters checked were able to find a few birds to take home. One waterfowl hunter informed Warren that he had fallen from his boat and was able to push from the bottom of the lake to get back up to the boat. When asked about a PFD, he stated he wasn’t wearing one but wished he had been. Trails were worked for off-road vehicle activity.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) continued to check ATV riders, small-game hunters, and anglers. She checked waterfowl hunters over opening weekend and responded to a call about an injured eagle that was hit by a car. Enforcement action included operating an unregistered ATV, no license in possession, failure to display ATV registration, and a juvenile without a helmet riding on an ATV.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the past week monitoring hunting and angling activity. Fewer bear hunters were observed. Grouse hunters reported finding birds but the grouse are difficult to see due to the amount of leaves on the trees. Opening weekend of waterfowl hunting yielded poor results. The few groups of duck hunters Broughten encountered reported seeing very few ducks. Broughten also assisted the State Patrol with a driving complaint.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at firearms safety and trapper education classes, and then attended the field day for the firearms safety class. Several complaints of aggressive wolf activity are currently being investigated. Few duck hunters were checked during the duck opener; more grouse hunters were seen. Enforcement action was taken on a juvenile hunter who was given some bad advice about what kind of hunting license he needed. Frericks explained which license he needed and assisted him in purchasing it on the spot out in the field. Frericks checked two anglers who had a resident combination angling license. He noticed that neither the man nor the woman wore wedding rings. The man eventually admitted they were not married. Their combination angling license was seized and invalidated. The angler was issued a citation and advised he could purchase an individual angling license.
