Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending December 13, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked angling and snowmobile activity. Ice varies from 1 to 13 inches and remains very uneven depending on location. Snowmobile trails are fair but getting worse with the warm weather. Assistance was provided at an injured-eagle call and a big-game case was worked on. Enforcement action was taken for angling, ATV, and snowmobile violations.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice anglers with some great success had on area lakes for walleyes, panfish and even pike spearing. Ice conditions are very spotty at best and with the projected warm weather, a careful look at lakes is warranted before venturing out on them. Enforcement action was taken for not having an angling license in possession. Multiple road-killed deer tags were issued as well as the deer are still in a post-rut movement pattern.
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for hunting and angling activity. Baum found less muzzleloader hunting activity as the week went on, with limited success. Baum has observed an increase in angling activity with ice conditions becoming more consistent. He continues to urge ice anglers to check conditions as they go out to ensure safe ice. Baum has made contact with plenty of snowmobilers taking advantage of the first decent trail conditions. He wants to remind individuals going out snowmobiling to check over their machine for equipment and registration. Baum took enforcement action for various snowmobile-related violations, from expired registration to no out of state trail pass.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking pheasant hunters, deer hunters, and ice anglers in the Pelican Rapids station. Anglers are finding 5 inches or more on most early ice locations, but areas of 3 inches or less were reported over deeper water and under snow drifts. Anglers were finding a good bite for all species on area lakes. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license in possession.
CO Tricia Plautz (Henning) spent time this week checking ice anglers atop a varying amount of ice. Plautz worked with deer hunters on the retrieval of game onto neighbors’ property, took complaints about goose hunters, finalized some Division training, and scheduled snowmobile safety classes with area instructors. Plautz seized an incidentally taken fisher and performed snowmobile-equipment maintenance. A buck mule deer was reported seen in the area.
CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers and ATV riders. Ice thickness varies across the area with some lakes just freezing over. Please be careful when venturing on the ice. Bring safety equipment. The muzzleloader deer season ended without a bang.
