Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending August 10, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) responded to a call of an injured bald eagle and answered numerous questions on the upcoming bear season. He also patrolled local waters, monitoring angling and boating activity. Enforcement action for the week included angling without a license, angling with extra lines, no PFD on a watercraft passenger under age 10 and boating registration violations.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports focusing enforcement efforts on boating and angling activity on special regulation lakes throughout this past week. Time was also spent handling various calls of nuisance bears, wolf depredation and a sharp-shinned hawk with a broken wing, which was transported to the Northwoods Wildlife Rescue in Menahga for rehab. Area trails were also patrolled for ATV, OHM and ORV activity. Violations encountered throughout the week included boating equipment and angling license violations.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the past week monitoring angling and boat and water safety in the Pelican Rapids and Detroit Lakes stations. Time was spent assisting Becker County with a drowning over the weekend. CO Swedberg and Landmark also responded to a report of a man in the water after his boat capsized. Fortunately, he was located holding onto his life jacket and he was able to be rescued from the water by two outstanding citizens and a Becker County deputy. These events over the weekend highlight the importance of wearing a life jacket when you are on the water. Calls from the public included questions about water access and a report of wolf depredation on cattle. Enforcement action was taken for no navigation lights, PWC operation after hours, no PWC rules sticker, failure to display registration numbers, and no Type IV throwable device.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week working sport fishing and assisting Becker County with a drowning on Little Detroit Lake. Swedberg took enforcement action on two anglers with an overlimit of sunfish on an area lake. The men were both in possession of two limits of sunfish and claimed their wives had left the previous night and forgotten their fish. Swedberg called both wives. Neither had any clue about fishing and their husbands admitted to the overlimit.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) spent time working boating safety and angling enforcement over the past week. Overall, safety compliance was much higher than seen in previous weeks. He also responded to a call regarding someone burning trash in the middle of town. Upon contact, Zavodnik observed multiple fans blowing on a fire that consisted of garbage and a large tree stump. The individual initially denied that he had anything to do with it or that there was a fire burning right in front of him. After a more in-depth conversation, the suspect admitted to the violation and appropriate action was taken. Zavodnik assisted multiple agencies with the apprehension of an individual who at first fled on a motorcycle and then on foot. Enforcement action taken included boating safety, registration, and angling license violations. Zavodnik is also investigating possible aquatic plant management violations that occurred over the week.
