Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 27, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued training a conservation officer candidate for the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass, Itasca, and Lake of the Woods county lakes and trails. High winds, snow, and low temperatures have impacted lake accessibility. Enforcement action for the week included possession of drug paraphernalia, snowmobile registration, shelter tag, and numerous angling violations.

