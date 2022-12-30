CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued training a conservation officer candidate for the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass, Itasca, and Lake of the Woods county lakes and trails. High winds, snow, and low temperatures have impacted lake accessibility. Enforcement action for the week included possession of drug paraphernalia, snowmobile registration, shelter tag, and numerous angling violations.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) reports low outdoor activity levels with few people willing to brave the sub-zero temperatures and wind. Both big-game and small-game follow-up investigations were worked on. Assistance was given to other law enforcement agencies on calls for service.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling, trapping, and snowmobile enforcement. Time was spent maintaining station equipment and continuing open investigations. Cold weather severely limited the amount of recreational activity throughout the area.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) reports ice varies on lakes. With added snow, people should continually check ice while traveling on lakes. Snowmobile trails have multiple trees down, making some trails impassable.
CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) monitored ice angling and trapping activity leading up to the Holiday weekend. Blizzard conditions slowed activity throughout the week but a few lakes have firmed up to allow easier access. Ice conditions remain highly variable across short distances. This should be taken into account while scouting from lake to lake and even on the same body of water.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) continued field training COC Znajda. They are starting to see more snowmobiling activity in the ditches and on lakes. Snowmobile education and ice safety continues to be enforced as ice is never safe. They responded to a snowmobile through a lake due to thin ice in areas. Recent blizzard weather is keeping some anglers away, but not all. They are still seeing fish in the buckets.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Multiple days of a patrol were conducted on Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for multiple people angling with extra lines. Angling activity has slowed due to the extreme cold weather.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.