Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 27, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nick Baum (Park Rapids) patrolled the area for snowmobile and ice fishing activity. Baum found anglers having varied success on area lakes. The ice seems to be getting thicker, with some anglers driving small vehicles onto the ice this week. Baum reminds people venturing out on the ice that conditions can change quickly and to be sure to check ice thickness. Baum saw increased snowmobile activity with the fresh snowfall. He took enforcement action for various fishing, ATV and snowmobile violations.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports anglers are starting to take ATVs and larger fish houses out on area lakes. Reports of 7 to 9 inches of ice on some of the larger lakes are enticing some anglers to take risks. Vinton assisted the sheriff’s office with a pickup truck that had gone through the ice on an area lake on Christmas day. Remember: 12 to 15 inches of ice is recommended for small vehicles, though ice is never considered 100 percent safe. Several car-killed deer possession permits were issued and a TIP of a possible overlimit was received. Vinton, along with several dozen other representatives from other law enforcement agencies, attended the funeral for New York Mills Police Officer Ron Smith. Smith was a 14-year veteran officer who lost his battle with COVID-19.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling and snowmobile activity. Deer-season case work was also followed up on with cases being closed out. Many people were out during Christmas break getting out on the ice and catching panfish and walleyes. Enforcement action was taken for failing to have an angling license and failing to possess an angling license. Sutherland also responded to a snowmobile crash where an individual fell from his snowmobile and broke their ankle.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports anglers enjoyed pretty good ice fishing success on area lakes. Ice anglers are traveling by foot, ATV or snowmobile. Recent snowfall has made travel on area lakes difficult. Area snowmobile trails have quality snow cover for snowmobiles.
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on Lake of the Woods. Violations encountered included angling without a license, possessing an overlimit of walleyes and saugers, and possessing illegal-length walleyes. Angling has been fair on Lake of the Woods. Ice is broken and jagged near Pine Island. Near Springsteel, the ice is smooth but still has some varying thicknesses – generally between 6 and 13 inches.
