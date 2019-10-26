Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Oct. 21. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports conducting a radio interview to discuss firearms safety, the youth deer season and upcoming firearms deer season. A TIP call of an adult shooting a deer during the youth season was investigated. The young hunter, along with his mom, was questioned and due to the young hunter’s excitement, there was no doubt who shot the deer. Waterfowl hunters were having very little success. One group was contacted with a duck they believed to be a hen wood duck but instead was a hen redhead. Enforcement action was taken for no state waterfowl stamp and operating a motorboat on a WMA.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing hunting seasons, the youth firearms deer season, anglers and ATV riders. He also fielded a call of trapping squirrels in town, a TIP call of an illegally taken deer and a wetland-fill complaint. Hunters are seeing more grouse in the woods and the folks putting in a good walking effort are bagging birds. Two limits were checked. In both instances, the hunters paid their dues by each walking 15 miles. Most small-game hunters were unaware they needed the full complement of blaze orange when the youth firearms deer season was taking place. A double-digit tally of violations was encountered. While interviewing a person on a TIP call, a vehicle was observed backing into a parked car. The driver was dealt with and cited for driving after suspension. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no blaze orange, driving after suspension and a number of ATV violations.
CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy MEA weekend with a wide array of outdoor activities monitored. Numerous calls and questions were addressed throughout the week. Enforcement action included trespassing on posted land, open burning of garbage, small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, taking deer from a road, operating an OHM on a roadway, excessive speed on an ATV, and no helmets on juvenile ATV passengers. Assistance was provided to CO Broughten with a hunter-harassment case, CO Williams with an archery deer baiting case, and St. Louis County with a search warrant.
CO Kipp Duncan (Duluth East) worked the youth deer season and had the opportunity to visit with several youth hunters. A couple hunting complaints were investigated. One youth hunter was found hunting over a baited area. Small-game hunters were all over the woods during the nice weather. ATV activity continues to be worked. Area lakes were worked for fishing and waterfowl hunting. Night shining complaint areas were also worked, which resulted in violations for shining deer more than two hours after sunset.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked big-game, migratory waterfowl, and sport fishing enforcement this past week. Anglers were checked on an area lake with limits of crappies. A lost hunter was located in a neighboring station at the conclusion of the early antlerless season. The lost hunter signaled to officers by firing his hunting rifle numerous times. A Police K9 and the county’s drone also assisted with the call. A migratory bird hunter was checked coming off a heavily populated lake in possession of numerous shotgun buck shot and slug cartridges. Enforcement action was taken. A call of late shots was investigated and it turned out to be an 11-year-old deer hunter and her neighbor finishing off a wounded deer.
