Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 2, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) and a conservation officer candidate patrolled for small-game and archery hunters and trappers. Mathy responded to a call of waterfowl hunters stuck on Lake Placid. Mathy took possession of a bobcat that was accidently caught in a snare. He also spoke with an individual who had come across a car-killed wolf. Complaints of illegal deer stands and unattended lines were investigated.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) investigated a shoreline-alteration violation on Gull Lake. He also worked waterfowl hunters and enforcement action was taken for transporting a loaded firearm. Deer-hunting activity was high this past week with several archery hunters in the area and other hunters getting prepared for the firearms deer opener.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports warmer weather has melted much of the snow and many of the lakes are reopening after freezing with light ice. Several car-killed deer permits were issued for deer struck by cars. Drivers are reminded that over the next few weeks, deer will be moving as bucks start seeking does. Vinton assisted the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office with the rescue of three duck hunters who lost power in their trolling motor battery and became stuck in wild rice and ice. Before the officers could reach the hunters, another hunter contacted Vinton and advised he was hunting close to the group and offered to tow them to the launch. The hunters were uninjured and very thankful for all involved. Hunting this time of year requires more preparation than when temperatures and conditions are milder. Those who venture out should be prepared and have a plan if they get into trouble.
COTony Elwell (Thief River Falls East) patrolled the station for trapping activity and the last remaining die-hard waterfowl hunters in the northwest. Although some large flocks of geese and cranes are still being observed, most birds are bypassing the area at high altitude for open water to the south. Elwell also spent time preparing for and answering numerous calls about the upcoming firearms deer season. Other ongoing cases were also worked.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) checked several deer and waterfowl hunters this past week as the time nears for firearms deer season. Muskie anglers are still out using mostly live bait rigs now, and one was cited for using too many lines. Pheasant hunters were monitored and a citation was issued for transporting a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle. A hunter-harassment call was taken involving waterfowl hunters and a lakeshore owner. The investigation is ongoing.
CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) worked big-game, migratory waterfowl, small-game and trapping enforcement during the past week. Several waterfowl hunters and archery hunters were checked and several trappers were out even though fur prices are at historically low levels. The deer are on the move with numerous car-killed deer permits being issued during the week. Several complaints were received regarding violations of the feed/attractant ban in Hubbard and Wadena counties.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.