Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 27. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes. Anglers are venturing onto area lakes with snowmobiles and catching a few perch and northern pike. Ice conditions still vary greatly with areas of deep slush. Snowmobile trails were monitored and were very busy over the nice weekend. Snowmobile trails are in excellent condition.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports activity on area lakes is very low due to continued slush problems. Slush is as deep as 2 feet in spots. Snowmobile trails are in great shape and were very busy. Time was spent investigating a poaching incident from the deer season. Mathy also assisted in searching for a burglary suspect in an area requiring snowmobile response and responded to an assault call. Some time was spent on Bear Committee items.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking anglers and snowmobile riders this past week. The trails in the Remer and Outing areas had very high activity over the weekend with the warmer weather and great trail conditions. Enforcement action was taken for failure to display valid registration and failure to renew registration.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked trout anglers, snowmobile riders, a dog-in-a-snare complaint and a deer-hunting case that involved an invalid license. Feeding deer near busy roads has always been a concern for motorists, and the damage can be catastrophic. A feeder within 60 yards of a county road resulted in one deer being cut in half by a vehicle, negating any benefits from the person who was thinking they were helping out. Enforcement action was taken for taking deer with an invalid license, no fishing license or trout stamp in possession and a number of snowmobile violations consisting mainly of registration and speed.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, patrolled area snowmobile trails and attended training. The snowmobile trails are in excellent condition but the slush makes it very tough to get out on the lakes. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and operating a snowmobile on the roadway.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) checked ice anglers and continued to monitor trapping activity as the otter and bobcat seasons ended. The panfish bite on most area lakes is good, but people targeting walleyes continue to struggle. Violations included angling without a license and not having a trout stamp on a designated trout lake.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) reports conditions on area lakes have improved and angler numbers have increased. Sullivan focused on angling enforcement this past week and observed violations that included extra lines, unattended lines, possession of illegal-length fish and several shelter license violations. Snowmobile activity was high again this past week.
