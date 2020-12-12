Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec.. 7, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) worked muzzleloader deer hunters and worked on cases from this fall’s firearms deer season. Early ice anglers are starting to venture out on some lakes. McGowan also spent time on equipment maintenance, and assisted the Forestry Division with a spruce harvest inspection.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor a variety of outdoor activities. Most of the smaller lakes in the area now have enough ice to access them on foot. Ice anglers had some success catching panfish and northern pike, but overall success was limited.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked ongoing muzzleloader-deer, small-game and trapping seasons and followed up on a firearms deer season violation. A grouse hunter was found with his truck parked in the middle of the road and spent shells lying nearby. The hunter shot a grouse about 15 feet behind a no trespassing sign. The hunter said he didn’t see the sign. Enforcement action was taken for no blaze orange and a number of ATV violations.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) assisted multiple law enforcement agencies with a shooting event that occurred this past Friday morning and also assisted the State Patrol with a highly intoxicated individual who continually resisted officers while under arrest. Soon after Zavodnik cleared the jail, he responded to a call involving an intoxicated individual who was reported walking on the side of the road and had pointed a shotgun at someone. The subject was apprehended without injury. Zavodnik continues to check ice anglers, with reports of fair walleye success in areas that are accessible via foot travel.
CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) worked fishing and big-game enforcement during the past week. Several lakes have 4 to 6 inches of ice and numerous anglers were checked. Northern pike were the most common fish seen in the bucket. Reminder that designated trout lakes are closed to angling for all species until the trout season opens. Enforcement action during the week included no license in possession, unattended lines, illegal-length/overlimit of northern pike within the slot, angling without a license, no shelter license, and transporting a loaded firearm.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) and COC Brown spent the past week monitoring angling, muzzleloader- and pheasant-hunting activity in the Pelican Rapids station. Surprisingly few hunters were observed despite the nice weather, as most people are focusing their attention on ice fishing. Anglers are urged to use extreme caution on area lakes. Average ice depth observed was 4 inches or a little less, with no more than 5 inches on small, shallow lakes. Anglers are finding a few panfish, but are limited in the areas they can safely fish. Calls from the public included reports of dumped deer carcasses and trespassing. Enforcement action was taken for hunting without a license, angling without a license, no shelter identification, no shelter license, and no license in possession.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored ice activity on nearby lakes and found that more people are going out onto the ice. A lot of time was spent checking ice anglers on Upper Red Lake. ATV and big-game activity was also monitored. Enforcement action was taken for multiple angling violations and big-game violations.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week working on ongoing cases and checking ice anglers. Many people were seen out fishing over the weekend and ice conditions continue to improve. A lot of the area lakes have walkable ice and fishing has been good. Swedberg wants to remind anglers to check regulations before going out and double-check that they have purchased their license for the year.
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) reports ice conditions on Upper Red Lake are conducive to fishing, but no ice is 100 percent safe. Cracks have opened up around the lake and refrozen, causing dangerous thin ice. Time was spent working on Upper Red where enforcement action was taken for multiple overlimits of walleyes, illegal-length fish, no angling license and extra lines. Other enforcement action was taken for possession of fillets on a special regulation lake and possession of controlled substances/paraphernalia.
