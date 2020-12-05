Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Nov. 30, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week working on cases from the previous deer season. The first ice anglers of the year were seen on area lakes, with ice conditions being anywhere from open water to 4 inches. With windy and warm conditions over the weekend, ice conditions are not improving. Be sure to check ice conditions before venturing out and check regularly if you are on the ice.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent the past week following up on deer-season cases and complaints. Eight Canada geese were found killed and dumped off County Road 8 without being breasted out. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIP Line. Several injured-animal calls were received, including deer through the ice and an eagle next to the roadway. Ice conditions around the area are very poor. Please stay off the ice!
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) worked on deer-season cases, checked traps, and saw a few ice anglers out. Venturing out on the ice is a risky choice at this point. Open water to 4 inches of ice has been seen in the area. Mathy responded to a report of a possible hunting violation in a game refuge.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook), along with CO Kittelson and COC Simonson, responded to a complaint involving a party retrieving a dead deer on private property. After further investigation, the passenger was found to have taken a doe in a lottery zone without the appropriate license, had failed to validate and attach the tag, and had registered it as a buck because they knew a doe could not be legally taken with that license. During the course of the interview, the known driver, whose driving privileges are cancelled, pulled into the driveway with the suspected pickup truck that transported the illegally shot deer. He also had the strong odor of alcohol coming from him and was ultimately found to be under the influence of alcohol. Enforcement action, including a DWI arrest and the seizure of a rifle, deer, and a motor vehicle, was taken during the course of the investigation.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) attended training, checked hunters and worked decorative material enforcement. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in locating spent casings in a trespass case, sat on the perimeter of a barricaded-suspect situation, and searched for a firearm that was thrown from a vehicle. Enforcement action was taken for outstanding warrants and illegal cutting of decorative materials.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd) worked deer season complaints and follow up. Guida received calls regarding dumping of deer carcasses. Please check the regulations on where your deer carcass can be dumped. Guida completed department-mandated training. Ice anglers have been observed and cautioned about open water and thin ice.
CO Scott Fitzgerald (CCSRA) reports checking muzzleloader deer hunters over the weekend. Even with the warmer weather, most people were reporting not having much luck. Fitzgerald also started seeing anglers on the early ice. Please remember ice conditions vary and with the warmer days the ice can be dangerous. Calls regarding car-killed deer permits, illegal ATV activity and a possibly poached deer were fielded. The state recreation area was patrolled for permits and illegal vehicle activity.
