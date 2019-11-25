CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) focused enforcement efforts on the firearms deer season. He completed field training with COC Lambertz and responded to a call of a bear that came out of a den and charged a deer hunter. Follow up was done on trespass cases.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) continued to check deer hunters. A wetland restoration order was served and accidental otter catches were collected. Complaints of deer baiting, hunter harassment, trespass, and hunting deer without a license were received and investigated. Enforcement action was taken for deer-hunting violations.
CO John Slatinski IV (Ray) reports it was again a busy week with firearms deer hunting in full swing. A number of happy hunters were contacted who had trail cameras out this fall and the deer they happened to harvest had not been seen before they walked out during the season. It was a pleasant surprise, said one individual who didn’t really expect to see much. Complaints of dumped deer carcasses have started to come in. Dispose of your waste parts in an appropriate manner and location. Time was spent testifying in court. Three reports of bears still wandering about were heard during the past week.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) reports that after a slow start, the deer really started moving later in the week. While on patrol, he observed numerous bucks chasing does. Hopkins dealt with the following issues this past week: baiting, trespass, shooting from the roadway, and shining. He also responded to a call where a fisher chased a cat up a power pole. Both animals were electrocuted and the residence lost power.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) spent most of the week working the deer firearms season. Transporting loaded firearms was the most common violation. A deer-shot-from-the-road TIP call wound up entailing hunting without a license, shooting from the roadway, untagged deer, allowing a juvenile to violate the game and fish laws and transporting an illegally taken big-game animal. The very next contact was a hunter mixing alcohol, smoking marijuana, transporting a loaded firearm, violating the blaze orange regulations and driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. The hunter was told that what he had was a recipe for disaster. Assistance was provided to CO Hansen on a trespass case that started in his station and ended with deer-hunting violations in the Hibbing station. Other enforcement action was taken for operating ATVs during the closed hours and operating a motor vehicle on a state trail.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked a busy deer opener with many hunters out in the woods. Enforcement action was taken for not tagging a big-game animal, failing to validate a deer tag, failing to possess a license while hunting, driving after cancellation, failing to register a deer and lending a license to another.
