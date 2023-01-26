CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked snowmobile enforcement, trapping, ice angling, and cross-country ski patrol. Cross encountered an illegal fish dumping in the Cross Country Ski lot where violators dumped filleted crappies, walleyes, packaged bacon, and a package of seasoned chicken breast. Please reach out if you have information on this. Enforcement action was taken for cross-country ski violations, unmarked ice shelters, snowmobile violations, ATV violations, and angling violations.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) spent time patrolling area snowmobile trails and checking anglers over the week. He also assisted with snowmobile training for the latest graduating class of conservation officers. Zavodnik wants to remind snowmobile riders to watch their speeds and to operate at reasonable speeds as crashes have become more common as of late.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling, snowmobiling and trapping activity in the area. As ice thickness continues to increase, larger fish houses are being seen on area lakes. Even tandem-axle fish houses are showing up. Sutherland took enforcement action for angling without a license in possession and failing to have proper registration on a snowmobile.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) gave a presentation to the Stephen Lions and taught the law and ethics portion of the youth snowmobile safety class in Grygla. He monitored area snowmobile trails, area angling activity, and conducted follow up on deer-season violations. Enforcement action was taken for operating an unregistered snowmobile, driving after revocation, taking deer with an invalid license, failing to register deer, taking a deer with a crossbow without a permit, and taking deer without a valid license.
CO Tony Hams (Warroad North) spent time during the week attending snowmobile training, checking area anglers, and following up on various complaints. Violations encountered were angling without a license, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and angling with extra lines.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) patrolled area lakes and snowmobile trails. Trails are in rough condition after the recent warm weather and in need of some new snow. Cross-country ski trails were checked. He assisted the Bemidji Police Department with a report of a stolen snowmobile. The machine and suspect were located.
