Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan 23, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked snowmobile enforcement, trapping, ice angling, and cross-country ski patrol. Cross encountered an illegal fish dumping in the Cross Country Ski lot where violators dumped filleted crappies, walleyes, packaged bacon, and a package of seasoned chicken breast. Please reach out if you have information on this. Enforcement action was taken for cross-country ski violations, unmarked ice shelters, snowmobile violations, ATV violations, and angling violations.

