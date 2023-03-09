CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports fish house removal has proceeded nicely with cooperative weather. Few houses remained with one day left to go. A few anglers were reminded that shelters may not be left at the public accesses. Several calls were received about dead or injured eagles. Motorists are reminded that there are a large number of eagles moving back into the area and they feed heavily on car-killed deer, many of which are on the shoulder of the highways. Feeding eagles are often struck by passing vehicles. Car-killed deer permits was issued. Enforcement action was taken for unmarked shelters and shelters left at public accesses.
CO Corey Sura (Remer) attended a law enforcement training with the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and had maintenance work done on patrol equipment. Sura worked a snowmobile and angling detail in the Lake of the Woods area. Many people were out enjoying the nice weekend weather, and compliance rates were very high overall. Enforcement action was taken for fishing with extra lines, unattended lines, expired snowmobile registration, and no shelter license.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) followed up on several complaints involving snowmobile riders. The trails remain in good shape, with the fresh layer of snow that fell this past week. Fishing success varies from lake to lake, but anglers were happy with the warmer weather and were able to comfortably move around outside of the fish house.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked snowmobiling and angling activity over the past week with many people still participating in outdoor activities. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license and angling without a license in possession. Many snowmobile riders are still hitting the area trails. Trails are in OK condition even with the sun beginning to wear trails down.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking anglers and snowmobile riders. Fresh snow really improved area snowmobile trails and lots of riders were seen out and about on the trails. Swedberg also spent time checking area lakes in the southern removal zone to track potential issues once the removal date comes.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.