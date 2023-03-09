Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 6, 2023. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports fish house removal has proceeded nicely with cooperative weather. Few houses remained with one day left to go. A few anglers were reminded that shelters may not be left at the public accesses. Several calls were received about dead or injured eagles. Motorists are reminded that there are a large number of eagles moving back into the area and they feed heavily on car-killed deer, many of which are on the shoulder of the highways. Feeding eagles are often struck by passing vehicles. Car-killed deer permits was issued. Enforcement action was taken for unmarked shelters and shelters left at public accesses.

