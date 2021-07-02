Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 28, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports investigating TIP calls of possible overlimits and fishing without a license. Public-access-related complaints were taken as scuba divers and swimmers were blocking access to a boat landing. A video was shared with Vinton that appeared to show a wolf that had killed some chickens. The video was passed on to Wildlife staff and they agreed it did look like a wolf but behaved more like a wolf/dog hybrid. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession, insufficient number of PFDs and watercraft-registration issues.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) had a busy week of water-related activity as both anglers and recreational users took advantage of beautiful weather. Lots of good contacts took place on the water, but a few resulted in enforcement action. Multiple people were cited for angling without licenses, using extra lines and operating personal watercrafts after hours. One angler was cited after being observed slamming a small bass off his boat motor cover simply because it swallowed the hook. An adult side-by-side ATV operator was also cited for driving down a paved county road with three juveniles onboard. None were buckled or wearing helmets.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Virginia) reports time was spent working a detail on Mille Lacs Lake over the weekend. License and boating safety violations were encountered. While on the lake, Zavodnik and
CO Fitzgerald responded to a complaint involving an individual stealing items from vehicles at a public boat access. The individual was found to have several warrants out for his arrest and was taken into custody.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, boating, and ATV activity. Anglers continue to report limited success, with many blaming the recent mayfly hatch. Boating and ATV activity remained high this week. Broughten fielded calls regarding boat and ATV registration. Broughten also investigated a complaint of a possible public waters violation.
CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked several wetland and shoreline cases, many involving the removal of wild rice. None of the individuals contacted knew it was wild rice and referred to it as removing weeds from the lake. Ladd contacted several boaters and anglers on the water as well as many ATV riders along the trails.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week following up on calls ranging from nuisance animals to possible poaching instances. In one case a deer was reported to have been shot. After Landmark investigated, it was determined the deer was struck by a car and moved from the scene of the crash. Landmark also attended court for a case from last deer season.
