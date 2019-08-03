Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 29. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) instructed at the Enforcement Academy during game week, responded to a call of a car-killed elk, and instructed an ATV safety class in Warren. Woinarowicz patrolled area state and county Parks, finding violations for angling with an extra line and no state park pass.
CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked anglers, boaters and ATV riders. One angler who Osborne checked told him how much of a difference there was between fishing in Oklahoma and Minnesota. He said in Oklahoma catching sunfish turned into catching large catfish. He was surprised that in Minnesota that you can’t use panfish as bait. He was glad he checked the Minnesota fishing regulations book before going fishing here. A complaint was responded to at the Deer Lake public access of tubers congesting the parking area, which is designated for parking trailers and vehicles that launched at the access.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) reports checking anglers and watercraft safety. Hughes patrolled a hydrofoil event, investigated a hydraulic jet on Leech Lake and wrote nuisance-beaver permits. She also investigated a call regarding a possibly injured wolf.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) officer assisted St. Louis County and the State Patrol with a couple of personal injury crashes this past week. Hopkins was among the officers who responded to a bear attack east of Ely. The victim sustained a bite to her leg. After being treated at the hospital, the victim was released. Hopkins also responded, along with a number of other agencies and conservation officers, to a Girl Scout troop camping in the BWCA. The rescue was requested because of a lightning strike, with two individuals experiencing more effects than the others. Emergency personnel got all nine members out safely.
CO Matt Frericks (Virginia) spoke at a firearms safety and bowhunter education class at the Laurentian Environmental Learning Center. Some equipment maintenance issues were addressed on station equipment. Enforcement action was taken on an individual who was exploring the Superior National Forest. The only problem was he was driving his truck down the snowmobile trail while doing so.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) assisted concerned citizens with two young eagles that were not doing well and needed to be transported to a rehab facility. Bear-related concerns continue to be heard, with numerous sightings in areas outside of traditional bear areas. Assistance was given to a local sheriff’s office on an arrest warrant attempt. Fishing pressure has decreased, but recreational boating and PWC use has increased with the extreme heat.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) attended an event hosted by Pine County where several youths were taken fishing by area law enforcement officers. Speldrich answered questions related to ATVs, angling and public waters. She also followed up on a wolf-depredation complaint.
