Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending July 18, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled for all-terrain vehicle and boating activity this past week. He received a report and investigated a very large litter-dumping complaint at a local wildlife management area parking lot. Numerous bags of rubbish and filth were left behind. Information was located and the wrongdoers were interviewed and admitted their wrongdoing. In an effort to reduce their civil penalties, the violators assisted in the cleanup measures, which including bagging up their garbage in the 80-degree heat and stink while fending off the biting deer flies and mosquitoes. The reporting parties appreciated the follow up.

