CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled for all-terrain vehicle and boating activity this past week. He received a report and investigated a very large litter-dumping complaint at a local wildlife management area parking lot. Numerous bags of rubbish and filth were left behind. Information was located and the wrongdoers were interviewed and admitted their wrongdoing. In an effort to reduce their civil penalties, the violators assisted in the cleanup measures, which including bagging up their garbage in the 80-degree heat and stink while fending off the biting deer flies and mosquitoes. The reporting parties appreciated the follow up.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers and boaters. A nuisance-bear complaint was received. Mathy also responded to a call about a person with a knife. A fishing tip was received that resulted in several parties receiving enforcement action for possessing illegal-size fish and fishing in a closed area. Enforcement action was also taken for an overlimit of bass and several other angling and recreational vehicle violations.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports patrolling area lakes for fishing and boating activity. A TIP call of possible overlimits and double-tripping was taken. A rural Perham resident reported a bear had strolled down their driveway and through their yard. Vinton located a boat and trailer parked on a wildlife management area. Attempts were made to contact the possible owner. If it isn’t removed, Vinton will have it towed. Enforcement action was taken for ATV operation on a state highway, more than the allowed number of occupants, and allowing an ATV rider under the age of 18 without a helmet.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week working on ongoing cases and responding to nuisance-wildlife complaints. One complaint of a dead goose was investigated and it was determined it was a watercraft that ran it over. Landmark would like to encourage people to report those who are chasing and harassing wildlife with watercraft, as it is a crime.
COVinny Brown (Northome) focused enforcement efforts primarily on OHV and fishing activities. An individual was seen operating an ATV at a high rate of speed on a county highway. Brown turned around to conduct a traffic stop on the ATV but was unable to immediately find it. After a short search, Brown located the ATV after the driver rolled the ATV off the gravel road he turned onto, nearly hitting some trees. There were no injuries and the individual was able to ride his ATV away from the scene. Enforcement action was taken for speeding on the ATV and for operating the ATV on a public roadway. Enforcement action was also taken this week for possession of slot fish, aquatic invasive species violations, and PWC violations.
