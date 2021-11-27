Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week Nov. 22, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Amber Ladd (Aitkin) worked several cases during the last week of the area’s deer season. One included a trespass case where a hunter was unable to resist the buck sign observed on posted private property and later discovered a trail camera which the hunter, knowing he was certainly caught, opted to remove the SD card. The hunter failed to notice the second camera on the property and later was identified and enforcement action was taken.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked the close of the busy firearms deer season. A TIP call was investigated with CO Sullivan resulting in the seizure of a deer rifle, a buck, and a small sample of the illegal bait they were using to harvest it. Migratory waterfowl hunting activity was monitored. One hunter was checked attempting to recover a crippled duck in a small kayak in freezing cold water, large waves, and wind. The hunter did not have a personal floatation device on or within the watercraft. Enforcement action was taken. The area lakes and ponds are freezing fast, pushing waterfowl to the large waterbodies and rivers. A reminder that the North Waterfowl Zone (north of Highway 210) closes Tuesday, Nov. 23.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) continued to check deer hunters throughout the week. Calls received included deer being shot off private property in the middle of the night, deer carcasses being dumped illegally and various hunting questions. Kunst also followed up on big-game violations from opening weekend, including shooting from the roadway and taking antlerless deer without a permit.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) spent the week working primarily big-game and small-game hunting. Time was also spent on case work and equipment maintenance as winter approaches. Enforcement action was taken for no deer license in possession, shooting from a motor vehicle, illegally transporting a loaded firearm, and shooting from a public road right-of-way.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) responded to a call where a waterfowl hunter self-reported accidentally shooting a swan. The swan was injured but appeared to be doing OK. Enforcement action was taken for the incident. The last weekend of deer season produced few hunters and few harvested deer. Speldrich worked complaint areas for shiners and answered questions about ATV operation on state forest lands. A hunter left a portable stand on a local WMA for several days. An investigation is ongoing. Speldrich assisted a small-game hunter, who was new to the area, in finding public land to take his kids for the day.
