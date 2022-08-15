CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked angling, boating, and AIS enforcement. Calls were received about an injured loon and injured goose. A special beaver permit was issued. Enforcement action was taken for boating, angling, and AIS violations.
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) assisted the U.S. Forest Service with investigating a human-caused fire inside the BWCA. It occurred outside of a designated campsite after a campfire ignited a compressed butane cylinder and started a bank of the Little Indian Sioux River on fire. Wilderness visitors reported the fire and had it mostly extinguished by the time a fire crew could get to it. After an investigation and several interviews, a suspect was identified and cited.
CO Jacob Willis (Brookston) worked on Lake Superior for the Tall Ships event in Agate Bay. The weather for the Parade of Sail was perfect, with glass-calm water the entire day. Willis also assisted DNR Wildlife in evaluating a bear with cubs that was behaving strangely. It was determined to most likely be heat-related, and the bear eventually went back into the woods with her cubs. Willis also began investigating a location with unlawful wetland fill and shoreline work.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled the station for ATV activity and followed up on aquatic plant management violations. Guida, CO Vang, and CO Verkuilen assisted the local sheriff’s office in a search for a fleeing fugitive. The individual, who had a history with weapons, had numerous criminal warrants and fled during the warrant service. A drone and K9 were utilized in the search. Numerous law enforcement officers conducted the foot search along shore in the aquatic vegetation in waist-deep water. They located the felon laying in the water near shore mostly concealed in water and by the dense vegetation.
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) checked anglers on the Roseau River and Lake of the Woods. He also monitored ATV activity in the Beltrami Island State Forest while people flocked there for the amazing blueberry picking. Huener and CO Elwell worked the Red River of the North with a North Dakota game warden checking catfish anglers. Violations for the week included angling with an extra line and possessing an overlimit of walleyes.
CO Daniel Baumbarger (Glenwood) reports enforcement efforts for the week were concentrated on checking anglers and boaters. Baumbarger assisted the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office with an ongoing case, and helped in the search for a missing person near Battle Lake. Additional time was spent closing out a wetland case and investigating overlimit complaints.
