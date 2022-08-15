Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending August 8, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily worked angling, boating, and AIS enforcement. Calls were received about an injured loon and injured goose. A special beaver permit was issued. Enforcement action was taken for boating, angling, and AIS violations.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments