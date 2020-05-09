Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 4, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports lots of people on the lakes, creeks and park lands enjoying the improving weather. Panfish have moved into the shallows and anglers were finding some success. Several anglers complained about the inability to register their expired boat and ATV registrations due to the local DMV being closed. Vinton directed them to the DNR website for renewals. Anglers are reminded that seining minnows from AIS-infested waters is prohibited. Only licensed bait dealers with the appropriate training and tagged equipment are allowed in infested waters. Enforcement action was taken for targeting fish in a closed season and seining in infested waters. TIP calls of dumping and overlimits are under investigation.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week working fishing and bowfishing activity. Swedberg checked many bowfishers during the early part of the week. Over the weekend, he worked a sturgeon fishing detail on the Rainy River with CO Zavodnik. Many anglers were catching nice sturgeon. The biggest Swedberg saw was 69 inches. Enforcement action for the past week included failure to validate a sturgeon tag, spearing in a closed spawning area, boat registration issues, and ATV-related issues.
CO Dustie Speldrich (Willow River) investigated several possible public waters/Wetland Conservation Act violations on Sturgeon Lake. ATV use in the area of the Nemadji State Forest continued over the weekend. Reports of ATVs operating in the state forest at night with high-powered lighting were taken. She also responded to a complaint of turkey hunting in a state park. The hunter was located. After a short interview, it was determined the hunter believed he was in the state forest as his hunting app was less than helpful. Hunters are responsible for knowing where they’re at, so make sure to double-check your hunting locations.
CO Bret Grundmeier (Hinckley) found high numbers of people out at popular shore-fishing spots. Several people were caught targeting bass out of season and trying to bring them home. One individual was found sitting on his 5-gallon pail with his fishing pole hidden in the grass a few feet away. After initially refusing to stand up from the pail, he finally had to get up to retrieve his billfold and ID, which revealed a few smallmouth bass inside the pail. Another group was caught hustling through the woods, to their truck, with a pail containing over a dozen smallmouth bass.
CO Rick Reller (Buffalo) had a busy week with the great spring weather. Crappies were biting well and numerous complaints of overlimit incidents were handled with five overlimit cases charged out. A bald eagle was injured after a collision with a vehicle. The eagle was captured and transported to the Raptor Center. A lakeshore violation was handled in Stearns County where a homeowner was placing fill on the shoreline.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.