Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 26, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports fishing success has yet to pick up substantially. A mixed bag of some walleyes, northern pike and panfish were seen in the live wells. Boaters, ATV riders and AIS were also checked. Mathy followed up on reports of a nuisance bears and a concern about a fawn. A fire investigation was worked on. Enforcement action was taken for illegal-length walleyes, illegal-length pike, angling without a license and boating violations.
CO Tim Collette (Brainerd West) checked many anglers over the holiday weekend, assisted with an ATV detail at the Spider Lake ATV area, and handled numerous calls. One person on the busy Gull Lake Chain was upset that boats and personal watercrafts were ruining their ability to enjoy their quiet bay of the lake, and another had scooped up some just-hatched wood ducks that they thought were loon chicks away from the water.
CO Amber Ladd (McGregor) patrolled heavy ATV activity in the area. Several OHMs were contacted operating on the roadway. There were numerous youth violations, including operating on the roadway, riding without helmets and no ATV safety. Ladd also located and responded to several illegal burning calls. Several anglers/boaters were contacted on area lakes and she spent time doing extra patrols in the Savanna Portage State Park as well as the Hay Lake Campground. Shore anglers were checked on the Mississippi River as well.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked a boat and water enforcement detail with a neighboring officer. Enforcement contacts included unattended lines, no angling license, transporting watercraft on a public roadway without removing the drain plug, and possession of illegal-length walleyes. Numerous boating registration and equipment violations were addressed. Car-killed bear, turkey, and deer salvage permits were all issued this past week.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers, boaters and ATV riders, as well as aquatic species and state park enforcement during a busy holiday weekend on the lakes. Bozovsky taught species identification and wildlife complaints classes. PWC speed violations within 150 feet of shore outnumbered boating violations over the holiday weekend, with one operator not getting it. He was warned one day and was cited within 24 hours for the very same violation. He also felt he should disregard Bozovsky’s order to stop his PWC. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, illegal-length fish, no state park permit, and numerous boating, invasive species transport and PWC violations.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) checked multiple anglers and ATV riders. She took multiple calls regarding fawns. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra lines, no helmets on youths on ATVs, expired registration and other various fishing and boating violations.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling and boating activity. Patrol was conducted for ATV activity and regulation information was provided to riders. Calls of spearing activity, a non- permitted fire, and public waters complaints were investigated. A nuisance-beaver permit and car-killed bear permit was issued. Warren assisted county boat and water officers with a possible DWI.
