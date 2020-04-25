Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 20, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports concentrating enforcement activities on turkey hunters and the spring fish run. A turkey hunter called Vinton to report accidentally shooting two turkeys with one shot. The extra bird was taken and donated. Ice on many of the smaller lakes is gone and on the larger lakes the ice would not be safe. Area state parks have seen an increase in guests and Vinton talked with park staff to offer any assistance that may be needed.
CO Shane Zavodnik (Cook) responded to a brush fire that got out of control late Friday evening. Upon arriving, the individual was black from head to toe with soot while attempting to put out the fire on his own for several hours. The individual admitted that starting the fire with high winds in conjunction with kerosene was a bad idea but seemed to think that burning down the remaining trees for a better view of the water was his only option. Zavodnik continues to work trapping and OHV enforcement.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked the stream trout and turkey openers, patrolled the state park, monitored ATV and OHM riders and beaver trappers, and served a Wetland Conservation Act Resource Protection Notification. An accidentally trapped otter, a person getting caught in a beaver trap, and a fire complaint were also dealt with. Bozovsky encountered 16 ATVs in a group, all illegally operating on a non-motorized state trail, causing rutting, consuming alcohol, and presenting a number of registration issues. Social distancing was not a consideration. Another large group of ATV riders gathered around their ATVs was encountered, though with fewer violation issues. Bozovsky reminded the physician in the group that social distancing was not being observed. Enforcement action was taken for numerous ATV, OHM, and operating-a-motor-vehicle-on-a-state-trail violations.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled area lakes and trails for activity. Turkey hunters were out in large numbers due to the availability of the new over-the-counter licenses. Some overcrowding was reported. Guida fielded a TIP call involving a group of unlicensed anglers harvesting bass out of season. The violators were located and enforcement action was taken. The bass were located in the back of their pickup and safely returned to the water.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) patrolled the Foot Hills State Forest area, which is closed to all motor vehicle traffic. Enforcement action was taken with several subjects operating illegally. Turkey hunters were contacted this past week and most hunters reported successful hunts. He also contacted a suspicious vehicle that involved people illegally consuming and possession alcohol as well as controlled substances.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked closed state forest roads for motor vehicle use, turkey hunters, and state park use. A wolf-depredation complaint was investigated. Two reports of litter – one household garbage and another animal-carcass dumping – were investigated. Things are getting dry in the area and a fire was investigated where enforcement action was taken for no permit, allowing a smoldering fire, and prohibited material burning. Patrol boats were readied for the upcoming season. A big-game case is also under investigation.
