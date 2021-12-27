Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 20, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Nicholas Prachar (Blackduck North) worked angling activity on Upper Red Lake and Lake of the Woods. Enforcement action was taken for numerous angling license violations, angling with extra lines, failure to transfer ownership of a snowmobile and possession of controlled substances. Prachar worked with other COs from the area to assist Beltrami County with an individual who was lost on Upper Red Lake and had no survival resources. It was a harrowing search in white-out conditions for more than a day. The individual was located alive but hypothermic on the north shore of Upper Red Lake after leaving the south shore more than 24 hours earlier.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time checking anglers and trappers throughout the week. Kunst took enforcement action on extra lines, leaving lines unattended, illegal-length northern pike and failure to have angling licenses in personal possession. Kunst continues to follow up on deer-season cases as well.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled area forest roads and snowmobile trails. Rain negatively affected trail conditions and riders were scarce; plowed stretches of trails are very icy. Manning took reports of a bobcat killing pet rabbits and a bobcat inside a bird enclosure. Trappers and trap sets were also checked.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling activity with many people out on the area lakes. Ice conditions are improving and it seems most of the snow blew off the lakes with the high winds. Snowmobile activity is picking up with some enforcement action taken for failing to have current registration. Be sure to check your snowmobile for current stickers before your first ride of the season.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) patrolled for sport fishing activity and attended training at Camp Ripley. A call was received by an upset landowner with questions about coyote hunters releasing dogs onto their private land and also shooting onto the property in violation of the trespass laws.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports seeing an increase of angling activity. Anglers are reporting a vast range of ice thickness within bays and entire water bodies. Continue to check ice thickness and be smart about changing conditions. Enforcement action consisted of angling without a license, no license in possession and operating a motor vehicle in a WMA where closed. Calls that Seifermann received included a report of an injured goose, a deer that needed to be dispatched and requests for car-killed deer permits.
