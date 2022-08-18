Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 15, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports traveling to Illinois and Iowa as part of a CO Prep hire background investigation. A lake property owner called to report shooting a bobcat that had attacked their puppy. The landowner reported they’d let the puppy out and soon after heard its cries. The landowner struck the bobcat with a garden tool and the cat let go but refused to leave, continuing to act unusually aggressive. Photos from a trail camera showing a possible trespasser were also forwarded to Vinton.

