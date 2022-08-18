CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports traveling to Illinois and Iowa as part of a CO Prep hire background investigation. A lake property owner called to report shooting a bobcat that had attacked their puppy. The landowner reported they’d let the puppy out and soon after heard its cries. The landowner struck the bobcat with a garden tool and the cat let go but refused to leave, continuing to act unusually aggressive. Photos from a trail camera showing a possible trespasser were also forwarded to Vinton.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking anglers and monitoring ATV activity in the Pelican Rapids station. The midsummer lull seems to have hit, but anglers targeting panfish are still finding enough fish to make a meal. Calls from the public included dogs chasing deer and a bobcat that bit a puppy. The dog’s owner was able to put down the bobcat, which was clearly ill and malnourished. It is unknown what caused the unusual behavior. A ride-along opportunity was provided to a local college student and assistance was provided to Maplewood State Park staff on several cases. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, driving while revoked, failure to provide proof of insurance, and speed.
CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports assisting at firearms safety and ATV safety field days over the weekend. Students were tested on their knowledge learned from classroom instruction and online courses before putting their skills into action. Panfish fishing and off-road vehicles remain the primary focus of enforcement. Complaints of juveniles illegally operating ATVs and OHMs were taken. Enforcement action was taken for overlimits of fish. Bear sightings have increased with ripening food sources around. Goodman asks people to take steps to secure their garbage and wildlife feeders to prevent local bears from becoming a nuisance.
CO Adam Seifermann (Staples) reports checking bear-baiting activity and activity on public lands. The berry and nut crops have improved significantly from last year and may make bear baiting more difficult than past years. He also reports assisting with the Academy at Camp Ripley, and is in the process of a background investigation. He gave a CO law/safety talk at a firearms safety class. He would like to remind outdoor enthusiasts that ATVs are not allowed in WMAs and that personal property cannot be stored at state boat accesses.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) primarily checked anglers, boaters, and AIS. Bear baiting started and a few hunters were seen placing baits. A person called to report a cougar sighting. Enforcement action was taken for ATV, boating and angling violations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.