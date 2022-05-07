Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending May 2, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports investigating TIP calls on possible deer killed out of season and an ATV operating illegally, south of Hwy 10. Several calls of dead deer found were taken along with dead swans and eagles. All the swans appeared to have struck power lines and there was no immediate cause of death for the eagle. Calls were answered about posting of private lands and what to do with illegal stands located on a person’s private property. CO Vinton attended the Vergas firearm safety class.
CO Jacque Hughes (Longville) responded to a loon that accidentally landed in a parking lot. The loon was safely returned to the water.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking angling and turkey hunting activity. CO Landmark assisted other neighboring CO’s with a possible overlimit complaint. CO Landmark also seized an incidental otter and issued a possession tag for a road killed otter. Time was also spent assisting with the Pelican Rapids firearms safety class where 21 students were certified.
CO Shane Osborne (Evansville) checked turkey hunters and fish spawning areas. Cool weather has slowed some spawning fish but it will be picking up soon. A bowfished carp was found in the middle of a county road intersection in Douglas County. Please have a spot to dispose of your rough fish rather than the roadway or road ditch.
CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) spent time storing winter equipment and readying station watercraft and ATV. Assistance was provided to a neighboring officer on an ongoing investigation. Enforcement action for decorative tree theft and traffic violations is pending. Fish run was monitored. Ice fishing finally has come to a close for the season. Many people are anxious for the ATV season to be underway, but please wait until the trails are open to prevent resource and trail damage.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) work last minute ice anglers with some using boards to get to the last ice on area lakes. With this weekends’ rain the ice has become unsafe even for foot travel. CO Sutherland gave a presentation to the Grand Rapids Area Lions Club on local furbearer’s this past week. CO Sutherland also followed up on littering cases from this spring.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) some area lakes are completely ice free and the majority of other area lakes will be ice free by the end of the week. Sullivan also addressed big game issues that included high populations of deer and nuisance bears. Some turkey hunters are still pursing harvest but are reporting the desired bird is proving to be elusive.
