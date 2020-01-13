Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 5, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad North) worked sport fishing, ATV and snowmobile enforcement. The bite has slowed after that last snow storm but angling activity has not. Lake of the Woods saw a huge influx of anglers after Upper Red Lake slushed over. Please remember to display your shelter license in an area where it is visible from outside of the shelter. Enforcement action was taken for angling with extra/unattended lines, possessing an overlimit of walleyes/sauger, possessing a small amount of marijuana, no shelter license, possessing fillets of sauger/walleyes on a special management water and angling license violations.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports high snowmobile activity in the area. Conversely, angling activity for this time of year is at very low levels due to large amounts of slush and ice that won’t hold vehicle traffic. A deer-season case was finished that resulted in citations for hunting deer without a license and a registration violation. A possession permit was given to a school for a road-killed barred owl. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile and angling violations.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) primarily worked anglers and snowmobiles. Angling activity has been slow with a surplus of slush on top of the ice, making anglers think twice about venturing out. Fisher, marten, otter and bobcat furs were registered and assistance was provided to the Hibbing Police Department and Fire Department at an auto shop business fire. Enforcement action was taken on snowmobile violations.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored trapping activity and worked snowmobile enforcement. The slush on area lakes has made it tough going for anglers. Enforcement action was taken for obstructing a road right-of-way, license issues and operating a snowmobile on a roadway.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) worked snowmobile, ATV, fishing and trapping enforcement. Several violations were addressed with registration issues being at the top of the list. Hochstein attended local fur registration stations. Assistance was also given to other law enforcement agencies on calls for service, including a snowmobile crash with injuries.
CO Eric Sullivan (Pequot Lakes) observed a large number of people enjoying snowmobile trails in the area. Sullivan observed several registration violations, including expired registration, failure to transfer ownership and failure to display as required. Sullivan also assisted with a snowmobile crash that included personal injury; the crash investigation showed alcohol was involved. Angling in the area remains slow due to poor ice conditions.
CO Patrick McGowan (Pine River) patrolled for snowmobile and angling activity. Numerous snowmobilers were observed enjoying good snow and trail conditions. Enforcement action was taken for numerous snowmobile violations.
