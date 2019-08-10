Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 5. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked angling and boating activity and performed AIS-compliance inspections. Leeching activity was monitored and patrol was conducted for off-road vehicle activity. Warren investigated a possible wolf depredation of a calf. Assistance was provided to White Earth Police attempting to locate a suspicious vehicle.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) worked a busy week and weekend in the Detroit Lakes area. CO Zavodnik assisted Swedberg over the weekend. With the nice weather and the We Fest crowd, many boaters were checked. Common issues included gunwale/transom riding, jet ski violations, and not having the front navigational lights visible after sunset. Swedberg and Zavodnik had 100 percent compliance with boat riders under the age of 10 wearing their PFDs. Other time was spent working on wetland violations, doing a TV interview about tubing safety, assisting Becker County, and assisting the State Patrol with an individual who fled on foot.
CO Eric Benjamin (Warroad North) worked OHV, AIS, boat and water, and angling enforcement. Anglers are taking to down-rigging and drifting spinners as the fish are holding in deeper waters, which is normal for this time of year. Lots of nice picture-worthy fish are being caught. Enforcement action was taken this past week for angling with an extra line, failure to remove a drain plug from water-related equipment prior to transport, operating an unregistered ATV, failure to display registration on an ATV and angling license violations.
CO Al Peterson (Osage) worked in the BWCA with CO Bermel. Fishing was good and various violations were discovered, including extra lines, non-burnable containers and no canoe registration or PFDs. Peterson also worked on a background investigation for a potential conservation officer candidate.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor ATV and boating activity in the area. Extra patrols were conducted in high complaint areas. Shore anglers who were brave enough to battle the bugs in the woods reported a good trout bite. Several nuisance animal-related phone calls were also handled. Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) reports continued checks of anglers and ATV riders. She responded to a call of dirt bike driving down a city street, an ATV with minors not wearing helmets, a nuisance bear that was shot, and a watercraft dispute.
CO Ben Karon (Isle) spent much of the week helping at the Pine County Fair and with the Turn in Poachers trailer. Anglers and boaters were checked. Remember to check with the county you are riding in for laws on ATV use on roads. Multiple stops were made on Class 2 ATVs (side-by-sides) for driving in the lane of traffic.
