Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending April 5, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) primarily worked ATV and trapping enforcement. ATV violations that were found included failure to display registration, operating an unregistered ATV, allowing illegal operation by a juvenile and operating without headlights. Kunst also received a call about a mountain lion sighting in the Remer area.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked trapping, angling, and ATV enforcement. Cross also responded to a nuisance-bear call, trapper-trespassing incident, and to a gray wolf that had been hit by a car. Enforcement action was taken for operating motor vehicles in a closed state forest, youth helmet violations, trapping without a license, trespassing, target shooting in a game refuge, and operating an ATV with too many passengers.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) checked anglers on area Lake Superior tributaries where the temperatures are still a bit low, but fish are starting to show up. Anglers are reminded to respect property owners’ postings and stay in the riverbed where land is posted. Snow is nearly gone from roads and trails, and drivers are urged to use caution when venturing out in unfamiliar territory as mud and frost heaves are taking its place. Cook County has several fish sanctuaries and a few of those rivers were also patrolled. Manning also assisted Lake County with traffic control during a brush fire over the weekend. She also took calls about nuisance beavers and off-highway motorcycle use.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent time in the Two Inlets State Forest and in Itasca State Park monitoring ATV activity. Swedberg also investigated several reports of illegal burning in the county. Swedberg reminds people they need a permit to have a fire bigger than a campfire and that having a permit only allows for the burning of certain things. Permit holders must also follow all other forestry and fire regulations.
CO Demosthenes Regas (Blackduck South) reports monitoring seasonal closures for ATV activity and spring beaver-trapping activity. Time was spent following up on an ongoing case from the deer season and assisting Forestry with the investigation of several suspicious wildfires. The investigations are ongoing. Regas also handled a number of reports of incidental catches while spring beaver trapping. Enforcement actions for the week included ATVs operating on the roadway.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) monitored illegal fire activity, checked anglers, conducted vehicle maintenance, and patrolled for ATV violations. Most area lakes are now ice-free and anglers will be able to start fishing open water this week. Some shore anglers were checked and reported little success as the water is still too cold. Landowners itching to burn yard debris are reminded there are burn restrictions throughout the state and to check with the DNR website prior to burning for up-to-date information. Landmark seized incidentally caught otters, followed up on reports of dead eagles, investigated a fire in Maplewood State Park, and followed up on a commercial bait complaint. Warm weather over the weekend brought out ATV and OHM operators looking for the first ride of the season. Landmark urges ATV and OHM operators to read the regulations and make sure their equipment is registered prior to operating. Enforcement action was taken for allowing the illegal operation of an OHM, fail to transfer ATV/OHM titles, operation of an OHM in a public roadway, unregistered OHM, failure to renew ATV registration, and juveniles operating without safety certificates.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) worked ATV and off-road vehicle activity. She monitored wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas. Angling activity was worked with ice on area lakes beginning to break up. Rivers and streams were monitored for spring fish run. Area ponds were worked for leeching activity. A patrol was conducted near Itasca State Park
CO Troy Richards (Fergus Falls) reports area lakes are for the most part ice-free. Time was spent around fish-run areas and assisting with a work crew along Minnesota/South Dakota border waters over the weekend. Turkeys have spread out and should be seen in more locations over the next week. Bowfishing south of Highway 210 on lakes has already started. Richards was interviewed by a local radio show talking about the new sunfish regulations and the upcoming spring turkey hunt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.