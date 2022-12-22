Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 19, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Time was spent patrolling local lakes on snowmobile. Multiple shelter violations were observed and owners were notified. Patrols were also conducted on Upper Red Lake. The winter storm that passed through seemed to slow down the fish bite a considerable amount. Enforcement action was taken for an unregistered deer.

