CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) continued field training with COC Andrew Ladzinski. Time was spent patrolling local lakes on snowmobile. Multiple shelter violations were observed and owners were notified. Patrols were also conducted on Upper Red Lake. The winter storm that passed through seemed to slow down the fish bite a considerable amount. Enforcement action was taken for an unregistered deer.
COThomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked early ice angling in the area with many anglers venturing out. With ice conditions very spotty, a snowmobile and an ATV were reported to have fallen through the ice. Occupants were able to climb out and get to safety. With all the added snow insulating the ice, it is imperative individuals are well informed about ice conditions before venturing out. Sutherland also worked on finishing past cases from the deer season and conducting ongoing investigations.
CO Corey Sura (Remer) continued investigation of a deer-hunting related complaint. Ice anglers were checked. They were finding moderate success. Several groups of snowmobile riders were out enjoying the first big snow of the year. The trails have plenty of snow and just as many fallen trees due to the amount of wet, heavy snowfall received in the area.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) worked the late-season CWD hunt, conducted snowmobile patrol, and checked traps as the annual bobcat and fisher season opened. Limited success was seen with the CWD hunt with the recent snowfall and colder weather. Additionally, Cross conducted local area taxidermy inspections. Enforcement action was taken for no license in possession and failure to register deer as required. Fishing pressure remained low in the area, due to the great amount of slush on the lakes with the two recent snowfalls.
CO Patrick McGowan (Walker) continued training a conservation officer candidate for the final phase of field training. The officers worked Cass, Beltrami, and Hubbard county lakes and trails. The recent snow has impacted travel on many area lakes. Enforcement action for the week included possession of drug paraphernalia, angling with extra lines, no shelter tag, no angling license, and numerous ATV- and snowmobile-registration violations.
