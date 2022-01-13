Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Jan. 10, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked ice angling and pike spearing activity in the area over the past week, with success had by area anglers for both panfish and bigger gamefish. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, angling without a license in possession and having expired ATV registration. More and more full-sized vehicles are showing up on area lakes with the colder weather, but slush is present on almost all lakes so travel with care.
CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent the week checking anglers and patrolling for snowmobile violations. Ice conditions are slowly improving but off-road travel with vehicles is difficult and ice depth still varies significantly. Anglers are also encountering slush in areas and flooding when holes are drilled. Those fishing are finding a few fish, but success rates have declined significantly over the last week. While on patrol with CO Swedberg, the officers observed a snowmobile operator committing multiple violations, including failing to stop at intersections before eventually tipping the snowmobile over. The operator’s first words were an apology for drinking and they were subsequently arrested for DWI. Other enforcement action was taken for snowmobile-registration violations, failure to transfer snowmobile title, failure to register an ATV, and illegal snowmobile exhaust.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders. With the frigid temperatures, many outdoor enthusiasts spent their time inside of their fish houses with the heaters running. Area lakes are starting to have a lot of plowed roads and many people are taking advantage of the easy access. Fishing reports are good for a majority of the area for many species. There is also plenty of snow and groomers have been busy maintaining trails. Swedberg worked a snowmobile and fishing detail with CO Landmark where they came across many snowmobile violations, including the arrest of one driver who was operating a snowmobile while intoxicated.
CO Eric Sullivan (Brainerd) reports snowmobile activity in the area remained high despite the colder weather that came and went. Ice angling continued to be slow due to difficult ice conditions. Area lakes have large amounts of snow and slush, which is making travel very difficult. Sullivan also continued working deer-hunting investigations.
CO Marc Johnson (Hibbing) primarily worked angling and snowmobile activity. In addition, time was spent presenting at a snowmobile safety class in Chisholm. Violations encountered included taking fish without an angling license, operating a motor vehicle on a snowmobile trail, expired ATV and snowmobile registration, and no angling license in possession.
