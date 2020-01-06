Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Dec. 30. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Hannah Mishler (Bemidji #2) focused on angling, snowmobile, and trapping enforcement. She dealt with a wolf that was taken accidentally and with a car-killed bobcat. Ice conditions in the area remain fairly poor on many lakes, with a lot of slush and some thin ice and open water still present. Please remember to be cautious when venturing out on the ice, regardless of how well you may know the lake.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) worked angling activity on area lakes. The snow storm over the weekend has caused slush on most area lakes. He worked a snowmobile detail with CO Zavodnik in the Cook area. Cross-country skiers were checked for ski passes.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) checked anglers and snowmobile riders. Work also continues on deer season cases. Heavy snow in the area has been great for snowmobile trails but has made area lakes difficult to access. There isn’t much ice-making going on and slush is appearing frequently. As such, there is reduced angling activity and wheeled fish houses have remained largely off the lakes. Five to 12 inches of ice on lakes has been seen recently. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations.
CO Karl Hadrits (Crosby) reports working a pine marten trapping enforcement detail in the northeastern part of the state, and responding to issues of road-killed turkey and owl, a stolen fish house, and an incident where somebody took an ATV with tracks and ripped up the groomed mountain bike trails in the Sagamore Unit of the Cuyuna Country State Recreational Area.
CO Jacqueline Hughes (Longville) checked anglers, snowmobile riders, and trapping activity. She responded to a truck that fell through the ice and a snowmobile accident. Enforcement action was taken for tampering with traps.
CO Tim Collette (Brainerd West) spent time monitoring snowmobile riders. Outdoor activity has focused on the trails as fishing has slowed as more slush builds up on the lakes. Assistance was given for a vehicle that had broken through the top layer of ice into the slush, and with a wheeler stuck trying to pull a fish house off a lake after the last heavy snow. Enforcement has been heavy for expired snowmobile registrations as many old sleds are being put into use.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time settling into her new station and learning the area. Ice fishing and snowmobile enforcement was worked. There was a large amount of snowmobile activity over the weekend. Violations included failure to renew snowmobile registration and failure to display valid registration.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) completed work as a field training officer with Hutchinson #2 CO Ryan Hanna. The two patrolled Hanna’s new work station and met with local sheriff’s office dispatch and deputies. While en route, the COs observed a snowmobile operating carelessly down a grant-in-aid snowmobile trail jumping road approaches. A routine stop was attempted, but the operator made eye contact with Guida and then the snowmobile changed course and drove away. Hanna completed a safe U-turn and was able to get the operator to stop. Numerous violations were addressed, including fleeing on a motor vehicle, expired snowmobile registration, failure to transfer ownership within 15 days and careless operation. The operator has a long history and was known to local law enforcement.
