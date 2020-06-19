Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 15, 2020. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) conducted an investigation regarding the possible accidental shooting of a lake sturgeon with archery equipment on the Red Lake River in Thief River Falls. Through interviews, he was learned a lake sturgeon was indeed inadvertently shot with an arrow while a person was bow fishing for rough fish. Enforcement action was taken for taking a lake sturgeon in an illegal manner.
CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls East) worked angling, invasive species and ATV enforcement this past week. Elwell received a call about a dead bear cub found in the caller’s backyard. After further investigation, it was determined the bear cub was neither dead, nor a real bear cub. In fact, it was a stuffed animal belonging to a neighbor. Violations encountered included ATV and invasive species violations.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports many anglers enjoyed good fishing success the past week. Complaints of littering, nuisance bears, and camping violations were investigated. Enforcement action was taken for camping in excess of 21 days at a dispersed campsite, littering, and boating violations.
CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this past week checking anglers and boaters. Information was given to people about aquatic invasive species. A report was taken about an angry boater who placed a note on another person’s vehicle stating he was going to “slash his tires” if he doesn’t park well again. Please keep in mind this would be illegal and ill-advised. Time was also spent on ATV patrol.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports receiving calls of people using extra lines and possibly having fish over the limit. Several people called to report “abandoned” baby animals. People are reminded most of those babies are just fine and should be left alone in all cases.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the past week working recreational vehicle areas and patrolling area lakes. Lots of people were able to enjoy the nice weather and get out on their boats during the week. Lots of anglers are still having success and reports indicate most fish remain in shallow water. Other time was spent following up on ongoing cases from the previous two weeks.
CO Marc Johnson (Warroad South) primarily worked angling activity on Lake of the Woods and public accesses, and ATV enforcement on local trails. In addition, he investigated complaints of a wolf depredation and a nuisance bear that was damaging private property. Violations encountered included possession of an illegal-length walleye, failure to stop an ATV at a stop sign and failure to remove a watercraft drain plug prior to transport.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) monitored boating and angling activity. Individuals reported a fair bite with high winds making conditions challenging. Area trails were patrolled for ATV and off-road vehicle activity. Warren answered questions regarding baby animals, goose permits, and bear activity. People are reminded to leave young animals alone as in most cases they are not abandoned and the mother will return to them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.