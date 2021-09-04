Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 30, 2021. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Jordan Anderson (Wadena) spent time patrolling public lands on foot. Numerous individuals were contacted and enforcement action was taken in relation to abandoned/stored property. Rain was received locally but burning restrictions still remain in effect for much of the area. Questions were answered regarding the upcoming bear, waterfowl and small-game seasons.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored wild rice harvesting, patrolled the area ATV trails, worked bear baiting and assisted the county with a domestic disturbance and bar fight. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted in searching for a suspicious person howling and screaming in the woods near residences. Enforcement action was taken for license issues and illegal operation of an OHV.
CO Thomas Sutherland (Grand Rapids) worked angling activity over the past week, with many non-residents in the area on vacation before school starts. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license in possession and not having enough life jackets onboard a watercraft. Sutherland also worked wild-ricing activity in the area, with the harvest being average at best this year with the low water conditions.
CO Taylor Hochstein (Hill City) continued to monitor bear-baiting and angling activity. One angler was observed casting his line into the river several times. When Hochstein approached the angler, he no longer had a fishing rod in his hands and denied that he was fishing. After a short questioning session, the angler admitted to fishing and retrieved his rod that he threw about 15 feet into the bushes in an attempt to avoid a citation for angling without a license.
CO Chelsey Best (Pequot Lakes) spent the week on ATV and bear-baiting activity. Complaints were fielded about nuisance animals and low water levels. Fire danger remains extremely high, even after some rain. A total burning ban is still in effect for this area. Enforcement action was taken for expired registration, operating on the roadway and OHMs operating in ditches.
CO Jake Swedberg (Detroit Lakes) spent the week patrolling area forests for ATV activity and bear-baiting activity. Swedberg made several ATV stops in the Tamarac National Wildlife Refuge this week. Federal rules prohibit ATVs on federal property and Swedberg wants to remind riders that it is a $500 fine when operating on federal property. Swedberg also made an arrest for multiple warrants and driving a vehicle while driving status was cancelled.
CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls West) responded to a call of a car-struck bald eagle, answered numerous questions about bear hunting and baiting, attended training, and monitored area baiting activity. Area bear hunters are reminded that all bear baits must be registered, even if on private property. Bear baits must also display the required signage.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) focused on busy waterways and lakes. Recent heavy rains helped bring water levels closer to normal and helped those trying to get their boats off lifts and put away for the season. The TIP trailer was set up and staffed during the annual Youth Outdoor Activity Day in Alexandria, where thousands of area youth enjoyed numerous outdoor experiences at no cost.
CO Duke Broughten (Aurora) spent the week monitoring fishing, ATV, ricing, and bear-baiting activity. Anglers reported poor success this week. Heavy smoke in the air likely limited recreational activity. Broughten also fielded calls regarding ATV regulations, burning restrictions, and nuisance bears.
