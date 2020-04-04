Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending March 30. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Tony Elwell (Thief River Falls East) reports cranes and waterfowl are starting to filter into the northwest. Elwell is starting to see turkeys strutting as well. Elwell dealt with injured animals, patrolled area state parks/refuges and investigated a dogs-chasing-deer complaint this past week. He would like to remind people there are numerous ways you can purchase angling and hunting licenses. And you can renew registration for your ATVs and watercraft online. Consult the DNR website for details. Please double-check to ensure your ATVs and watercraft have current registration before heading out to enjoy the warmer weather. Enforcement action was taken for various ATV violations this past week.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) reports ice conditions have deteriorated quite a bit over the past week with ice pulling back from shorelines on nearly every lake observed. Anglers continue to walk out to spots and a few are finding ways to use ATVs. Lawler observed a lone angler on a bay catching many panfish. After a couple hours he walked off the bay and Lawler checked him at shore. The angler said he stopped counting sunfish after his fourth keeper, which unfortunately led to an overlimit. The illegal fish were seized and a citation was issued. Another citation was issued to an individual who burned a large pile of bed mattresses and furniture. He hung his head and admitted he should’ve taken the items to the landfill instead.
CO Hanna Wood (Wheaton) reports primarily working angling enforcement this past week. She took calls regarding an injured eagle, which Wood picked up and brought to a vet in Glenwood, and questions regarding snow goose hunting. Wood responded to assist the City of Wheaton with a verbal domestic and a vehicle rollover where the vehicle landed in the river. The driver made it out of the vehicle and was transported to the hospital. Enforcement action for the week included no license in possession, angling without a license, and transporting loaded firearms.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports angling activity in the area was higher than normal. Many individuals and families were out catching perch, crappies, and sunfish. Ice conditions had held up but are now showing signs of weakening. Access points, especially, are weakened with the warm weather and truck travel has turned to ATV travel in most areas. A big-game complaint was investigated and work continued on items related to the Bear Committee.
CO Brice Vollbrecht (Bemidji #1) monitored angling activity on area lakes. Area anglers continue to catch panfish and are enjoying the recent warm weather. Time was spent checking anglers on Leech Lake and training in the Division airboat. He returned phone calls regarding injured deer and issued car-killed deer permits.
CO Angie Warren (Mahnomen) checked anglers, who reported a slow bite and deteriorating ice conditions. She monitored wildlife management areas and waterfowl production areas. Patrol for ATV and off-road vehicle activity was conducted. Warren assisted White Earth Police with a call of a possible domestic dispute.
CO Mike Fairbanks (Deer River) checked anglers, monitored OHV activity, patrolled state parks and offices in the area and investigated TIP complaints. Fairbanks and his K9 partner Si also assisted the sheriff’s office in locating burglary suspects and assisted in the arrest of a suspect who is wanted for multiple outstanding warrants and domestic assault. Enforcement action was taken for license issues, failure to display snowmobile registration and expired ATV registration.
