Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Feb. 18. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Andrew Goodman (Elbow Lake) reports attending a district meeting with Fisheries and Wildlife staff in Glenwood. Angling and snowmobile enforcement produced a few violations over the weekend. An unattended ice shelter with no ID or license was discovered. Goodman followed a well-beaten path to a garage where he located the 77-year-old owner working under a vehicle. The gentleman quickly admitted to leaving the shelter out all day and night for the past three weeks, in addition to leaving an unattended line down during that time as well. When Goodman asked for his angling license, he explained that he had been fishing that particular lake his entire life and had never purchased an angling license. The angler noted that he hadn’t caught many fish in the past three weeks. The angler acknowledged that he came out ahead avoiding detection for so many years but agreed it was time to get in compliance with DNR regulations.
CO Marc Hopkins (Tower) checked anglers and snowmobilers this past week. Angling is pretty slow as we enter late winter. The trails were in good condition, but some fresh snow would sure be welcome. There was a fatal snowmobile crash south of Tower this past week. Remember to slow down and stay on the right side of the trail. Hopkins worked stop sign violations, speed, and driving on the wrong side of the trail.
CO Don Bozovsky (Hibbing) worked anglers and snowmobile riders, and investigated the death of a gray wolf, and two bobcat-possession cases. Bozovsky responded to a snowmobile injury crash where speed appeared to be a factor. A wolf was killed on a snowmobile trail south of Side Lake. He is trying to determine whether it was intentional or accidental. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the TIP line or the Bozovsky directly. It’s not unusual to have dead animals in a CO’s truck, but to have a wolf, a bobcat and a bald eagle in one day of work is unusual and turned into a little extra work. Enforcement action was taken for angling without a license, unlawful transportation of wild animals, littering and snowmobile violations.
CO Mark Mathy (Cass Lake) reports area lakes continue to see an uptick in activity. Slush has subsided and moving around has become less of a problem. Snowmobile trails are still getting a lot of use. Enforcement action was taken for angling and ATV violations.
CO Calie Kunst (Remer) spent time working angling and snowmobile enforcement. Enforcement action was taken for an overlimit of sunfish, unattended lines, expired registration, and taking fish without an angling license. Kunst wants to remind anglers to ensure their angling licenses are in personal possession before going out onto the ice to fish. It is a violation to not have your angling license in possession while fishing.
