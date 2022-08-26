Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending Aug. 22, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html

CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent most of the week at Camp Ripley assisting with watercraft week. Other time was spent patrolling complaint areas for ATV violations, investigating miscellaneous animal-related calls, and continuing to work on wetland and shoreline violations. ATV operators are reminded that anyone born after July 1, 1987 is required to complete safety training and that Class 1 ATVs are not allowed to be operated on the paved surface of trunk, state-aid, or county highways. Calls from the public included reports of an individual with a Canada goose as a pet, dogs chasing deer, watercraft operators harassing ducks, and other questions related to upcoming hunting seasons. Enforcement action was taken for speeding, failure to display ATV registration, operation of an ATV without safety training, and operation of a Class 1 ATV on a highway.

