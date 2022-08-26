CO Bill Landmark (Pelican Rapids) spent most of the week at Camp Ripley assisting with watercraft week. Other time was spent patrolling complaint areas for ATV violations, investigating miscellaneous animal-related calls, and continuing to work on wetland and shoreline violations. ATV operators are reminded that anyone born after July 1, 1987 is required to complete safety training and that Class 1 ATVs are not allowed to be operated on the paved surface of trunk, state-aid, or county highways. Calls from the public included reports of an individual with a Canada goose as a pet, dogs chasing deer, watercraft operators harassing ducks, and other questions related to upcoming hunting seasons. Enforcement action was taken for speeding, failure to display ATV registration, operation of an ATV without safety training, and operation of a Class 1 ATV on a highway.
CO Andrew Goodman (Fergus Falls) reports investigating potential wetlands violations with CO Brown. Additional time was spent on boating safety and angling enforcement. Goodman observed a few docks and lifts being removed from area lakes over the weekend. Goodman would like to remind people that a permit is required to move docks/lifts with invasive species attached unless they are placed on the adjacent property to the lakeshore. Also, washing docks/lifts in a lake or at a public access with toxic chemicals is not an acceptable method to remove aquatic species.
CO Jim Guida (Brainerd East) worked sport fishing, ATV, and aquatic plant management enforcement this week. Complaints of landowners pulling emergent vegetation to “clean up” the lakeshore have been investigated and enforcement action has been taken. Some investigations will require landowners to revegetate the lakebed. Please check with the local DNR aquatic plant management office prior to doing any work in the lakebed. Most APM work requires a permit. Guida responded to an injured bald eagle that was struck by a vehicle. It turned out to be a very large dead snapping turtle. Car-killed bear permits were issued. Bear hunters have begun bear baiting.
CO Mitch Lawler (Alexandria) spent lots of time training CO candidates in watercraft enforcement techniques this past week at Camp Ripley. Additionally, personal watercraft and evening boating activity was monitored. Enforcement action was taken for various fishing and boating violations. A ride-along was conducted with a first-year law enforcement student interested in natural resources.
