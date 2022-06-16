Here are highlights from Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer (CO) reports for the week ending June 13, 2022. The complete report is available at www.dnr.state.mn.us/enforcement/co_report/index.html
CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) fielded several wildlife-related calls over the week, including one from a local police department involving a fawn. The fawn was located in the back of a vehicle and the driver stated they were going to bring it to the Wildlife Rehabilitation Center. Seamans contacted the Center a couple days later and discovered the fawn was never delivered. Luckily, the suspect’s vehicle was discovered by the same police department several days later with the fawn in it. Seamans responded to the area, seized the fawn, and took enforcement action against the suspect. The fawn was successfully delivered to the rehabilitation center.
CO Vinny Brown (Northome) checked anglers, enforced aquatic invasive species laws, and responded to various animal-related calls. Brown responded to a brush fire that started as a result of a smoldering stump. The fire was contained with the help of people in the area who noticed the fire from their boat. Local and Forest Service firefighters responded and put out any remaining embers inside the perimeter. Enforcement action was taken for failure to control a permit fire. Other violations encountered were failure to remove the drain plug from a boat, parking in an area at a public access closed to parking, and failure to drain water-related boat equipment.
CO Chris Vinton (Perham) reports handling TIP calls of anglers taking overlimits of bass and panfish. Observations were made on several groups, but no violations were uncovered. Calls of problem bears are being directed to local Wildlife offices and people are asked to check out the DNR “Be Bear Wise” page on the DNR website. Calls of OHM and ATVs in the road right-of-way were also taken. Calls about public water access from a township road were addressed with township supervisors and complaints of parking at a public water access were handled.
CO Michael Cross (Lake George) attended multiple trainings, checked area lakes, and patrolled for ATV traffic. Additionally, questions from the public were fielded and answered. Cross reminds people there are burning regulations in place and if a fire is larger than 3 feet by 3 feet, a burning permit is required. A burning permit can be obtained online or through the local fire warden.
CO Troy Fondie (Orr) reports monitoring angling, boating, and ATV activities. Commercial bait trapping activities were checked. Public access sites and area forest roads were visited. Fishing remains slow. Border lakes remain flooded. Equipment work continues. Administrative tasks were completed.
